Aug 22 The U.S. Army does not provide hormone
therapy or sex-reassignment surgery, a spokeswoman said on
Thursday after U.S. soldier Bradley Manning, convicted of
handing over secrets to WikiLeaks, said he was female and wanted
to live as a woman named Chelsea.
A court-martial sentenced Manning to 35 years in prison on
Wednesday.
"The Army does not provide hormone therapy or
sex-reassignment surgery," an Army spokeswoman said in an
emailed statement.
Military inmates have access to mental health professionals,
including a psychiatrist, psychologist, social workers and
behavioral science specialists, she said.
