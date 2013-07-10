(Adds quotes from trial observer, background on Snowden,
Assange)
By Ian Simpson
FORT MEADE, Md., July 10 The soldier accused of
the biggest leak of classified material in U.S. history chose
not to testify at his court-martial on Wednesday, when the
defense rested its case.
U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning, 25, is
charged with disclosing more than 700,000 classified files,
combat videos and State Department cables to the
pro-transparency website WikiLeaks.
Manning, who served as an intelligence analyst in Iraq in
2009 and 2010, could face life in prison without parole if
convicted of the most serious of 21 charges, aiding the enemy.
Manning told Judge Colonel Denise Lind he would not testify
in his own defense, which rested on Wednesday after only three
days with nine witnesses. The trial had been expected to take
another month and the defense had planned to call 46 witnesses.
Court-martial prosecutors spent five weeks portraying
Manning's wholesale leaking of information as recklessly
endangering others and benefiting U.S. enemies, including the
extremist group al Qaeda.
Defense lawyers sought to show that the short, bespectacled
Manning was naive but well-intentioned in seeking to inform
Americans about the reality of the wars in Afghanistan. He saw
himself as an important whistleblower whose aim was to spark
worldwide discussion and positive change, they said.
More than three years after Manning's arrest in May 2010,
the U.S. intelligence community is reeling again from leaked
secrets, this time exposed by former U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden, still on the run. WikiLeaks founder
Julian Assange has surfaced again as a major player in the
newest scandal, this time aiding Snowden in eluding authorities
to seek asylum abroad.
Lind, who is both overseeing the Manning case and will hand
down a decision, has not set a date for a ruling.
AIDING THE ENEMY?
Manning's lawyer also sought to downplay the importance of
the material he is alleged to have leaked or stolen. Defense
witnesses testified that much of the information was available
from public records before WikiLeaks released it.
And WikiLeaks itself, with its model of decentralized
leaking of secrets, was portrayed as a milestone in journalism
by the final defense witness, Harvard Law School professor
Yochai Benkler.
WikiLeaks is "a clear distinct component of what in the
history of journalism we see as high points, where journalists
are able to come in and say, 'Here's a system operating in a way
that is obscure to the public and now we're able to shine the
light,'" testified Benkler, the co-director of the Berkman
Center for Internet and Society.
The brevity of the defense case surprised some observers,
including Elizabeth Goitein, co-director of the Liberty and
National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice in
Washington, who expected more discussion about whether files
were closely held by the government.
Still, she said the defense appeared confident that the
government failed to prove its case against Manning.
"I think the aiding the enemy charge is going to be a tough
one for the government," Goitein said.
Manning, who has already pleaded guilty to 10 lesser
offenses, remains charged with 21 counts ranging from espionage
to computer fraud to aiding the enemy.
Lind set a hearing Monday on whether a prosecution rebuttal
hearing should be held. She also will rule on routine defense
motions that four of the charges should be dismissed.
If Lind rules that the rebuttal hearing should be held, it
will be heard on July 18. If not, closing arguments will be on
Tuesday.
