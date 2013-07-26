(Updates to add details of sketch artist being banned from
court martial; adds Assange, Ellsberg quotes)
By Medina Roshan
FORT MEADE, Md., July 26 The U.S. soldier
accused of the biggest leak of classified information in the
nation's history is a whistleblower, and not a traitor as the
government claims, Bradley Manning's defense lawyer said at his
court-martial on Friday.
Army Private First Class Manning spilled secrets to the
WikiLeaks anti-secrecy website because he wanted to provoke a
broader debate on U.S. military and diplomatic policy out of
concern for fellow Americans, the defense asserted.
"That is a whistleblower, period. That is somebody who wants
to inform the American public," defense lawyer David Coombs told
Army Colonel Denise Lind, who is presiding over the trial.
Manning, a native of Crescent, Oklahoma, is accused of 21
criminal counts, the most serious of which - aiding the enemy -
carries a life sentence.
Prosecutors, in five hours of closing arguments on Thursday,
called the 25-year-old intelligence analyst a traitor, not a
whistleblower, for releasing more than 700,000 documents through
WikiLeaks. They said the short, bespectacled Manning had
betrayed the trust his nation put in him when he released
documents on the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
In an effort to deflate the prosecution's argument that
Manning aided the enemy by sharing secrets with WikiLeaks,
Coombs said: "Giving information to the world ... does not give
intelligence to the enemy."
Coombs concluded his summation, which was to be followed by
the prosecution's rebuttal case, by posing the question he said
the judge must ask herself.
"Is he a traitor, had no loyalty to country or flag, and
wanted to systematically harvest and download as much
information as possible for his true employer, Wikileaks? Or is
he a young, naïve, but good-intentioned soldier who had human
life and humanist beliefs centered in his decisions?" Coombs
said.
'REAL PEOPLE DYING'
Earlier on Friday, Coombs played a video of a 2007 attack in
Baghdad by an Apache helicopter gunship that killed a dozen
people, including two Reuters staffers and told the judge that
Manning slipped the footage to WikiLeaks out of concern for
human life.
"He's being troubled by what he is seeing ... These are real
people dying," Coombs said.
In the footage, shown in three separate clips, a wounded man
crawling on the sidewalk is targeted for further gunfire before
a van carrying children picks him up and also receives gunfire.
"The guy's down, clearly wounded. We're going to shoot him
some more. They laugh about that," Coombs said.
He also displayed a photo that Manning took of himself after
sending documents to WikiLeaks, which prosecutors had described
as "a picture of a person who thought he'd finally become
famous."
Instead, Coombs said, the photo showed a gay young man who
had been struggling with his sexual identity during his military
service finally feeling at ease with himself.
"You see he's wearing makeup. You see the fact that he has a
bra on. What you see there is a young man who is cross-dressing.
Just maybe that person is smiling because he can be himself at
that moment," Coombs told the judge.
The case has pitted civil liberties groups, which seek
increased transparency into the actions of the U.S. military and
security apparatus, against the government, which has argued
that the low-level analyst, who was stationed in Baghdad at the
time, endangered lives.
The WikiLeaks website, which in Manning's case published
classified files, combat videos and diplomatic cables, has
become controversial both for exposing secret data and for its
founder, Julian Assange, who has been staying in the Ecuadorean
Embassy in London for more than a year to avoid extradition to
Sweden for alleged sex crimes.
"If Bradley Manning's most serious charge of aiding the
enemy is permitted to stand... it will be the end of national
security journalism in the United States," Assange said in a
telephone news conference with Daniel Ellsberg, who disclosed
the so-called Pentagon Papers during the Vietnam War.
Ellsberg told reporters, "Bradley Manning is no more a
traitor than I am. And I am not."
They noted rising tension between court martial guards and
journalists covering the proceedings, including warnings not to
access certain Internet sites while in the military court. A
sketch artist who drives a WikiLeaks vehicle, Clark Stoeckley,
was ejected from the building on Friday and banned from
returning for what an Army spokesman said was "posting
threatening messages regarding some of the court-martial
participants."
The exact nature of those messages could not be immediately
determined.
Manning was arrested in May 2010 while serving in Iraq. He
chose a trial by a military judge, rather than a panel of
military jurors.
In February, Manning pleaded guilty to lesser charges,
including misusing classified information, such as military
databases in Iraq and Afghanistan and files pertaining to
Guantanamo Bay detainees.
The court-martial has recently been overshadowed to some
extent by the case of fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden, who revealed to Britain's Guardian newspaper early last
month the details of alleged secret U.S. surveillance programs
tracking Americans' telephone and Internet use.
