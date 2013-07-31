(Adds quotes from court-martial witness and a security expert)
By Tom Ramstack
FORT MEADE, Md., July 31 The U.S. Army was
overwhelmed when WikiLeaks published more than 700,000 secret
diplomatic and war documents handed over by soldier Bradley
Manning, a retired officer testified in the sentencing phase of
the convicted private's court-martial.
"The ones that hit us in the face were the Iraq logs,"
retired Brigadier General Robert Carr said in a Fort Meade,
Maryland court on Wednesday, a day after a military judge found
Manning guilty of 19 charges over the leaks in 2010, the biggest
breach of classified data in U.S. history.
"No one had ever had to deal with this number of documents,"
Carr said.
A prosecutor told the sentencing hearing that the leaks
caused military intelligence officials to rethink how much
access to allow low level intelligence analysts like Manning.
Judge Colonel Denise Lind began hearing arguments on
Wednesday on how long a sentence he should face, with the
soldier's lawyers expected to argue for leniency.
While Manning, 25, was acquitted on the most serious charge
of aiding the enemy, sparing him life without parole, he could
still face decades in a military prison.
The slightly built Army private first class was in Baghdad
in 2010 when he was arrested and charged with leaking files
including videos of a 2007 attack by an American Apache
helicopter gunship in Baghdad that killed a dozen people,
including two Reuters news staff, diplomatic cables, and secret
details on prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay.
TALIBAN TIE
Carr testified that the leaks allowed Taliban militants in
Afghanistan to track down a citizen of that country who had
worked with U.S. intelligence.
"The Taliban killed him and tied him to the disclosures,"
Carr said. He said that would deter other intelligence sources.
Manning's lawyers were expected to argue that the Army
private was not trying to jeopardize U.S. national security. He
did not testify during his trial or during the first day of his
sentencing hearing.
A prosecutor, Major Ashden Fein, said Manning's leaks "have
impacted the entire system" for granting defense analysts access
to classified information.
Some observers pointed out that the case of Manning, as well
as that of former CIA security contractor Edward Snowden,
illustrated the risk inherent in granting security clearance so
broadly. Snowden last month released to media documents
detailing U.S. programs to monitor phone and internet usage.
U.S. intelligence agencies grant analysts broad access to
classified files in hopes that they will connect disparate
pieces of evidence to interpret events and avoid the sort of
lapses that led to clues being overlooked before the Sept. 11,
2001 hijacked plane attacks and the bombing of the Boston
Marathon in April.
"As with any type of computer database and security, the
weakest link is the person who's operating it," said Scott
White, a professor of homeland security management at Drexel
University in Philadelphia.
There is a risk in restricting access, he said: "Do you slow
the intelligence process down by putting more and more limits on
your own people?"
In a court martial that stretched over two months, military
prosecutors had argued that Manning became a "traitor" to his
country when he handed over files to WikiLeaks, thrusting the
anti-secrecy website and its founder Julian Assange into the
international spotlight.
Observers said the verdict could have "a chilling effect" on
WikiLeaks by making potential sources of documents in the United
States more wary about handing over secret information.
It could also encourage the United States to seek to
prosecute Assange for his role in publishing the information.
Assange has been living in the Ecuadorean embassy in London
for over a year to avoid extradition to Sweden, where two women
have accused him of sexual assault. The activist says he fears
Sweden might hand him over to U.S. authorities.
