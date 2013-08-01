FORT MEADE, Md., Aug. 1 A military judge on
Thursday will continue to weigh arguments on how long to
imprison Bradley Manning for releasing a huge amount of
classified U.S. data through the WikiLeaks website.
Judge Colonel Denise Lind earlier this week found Army
Private First Class Bradley Manning, 25, guilty of 19 criminal
counts related to the leak. The crimes carry penalties that
could lead to up to 136 years in prison.
Prosecutors opened the sentencing phase of Manning's
court-martial on Wednesday by arguing the intelligence analyst
hurt national security and damaged relationships with
intelligence sources overseas when he leaked more than 700,000
secret diplomatic and war documents.
One prosecution witness, John Kirchofer, chief financial
officer at the Defense Intelligence Agency, said it cost the
federal government $6.2 million to review the threat posed by
Manning's release.
Defense lawyers, who during the court-martial portrayed
Manning as naive but well intentioned, are expected to call for
leniency, arguing the soldier wanted to provoke a broader debate
on U.S. military policy, but not to harm anyone.
The slightly built Army private first class was in Baghdad
in 2010 when he was arrested and charged with leaking files,
including videos of a 2007 attack by an American Apache
helicopter gunship in Baghdad that killed a dozen people,
including two Reuters news staff. Other files contained
diplomatic cables and secret details on prisoners held at
Guantanamo Bay.
Observers said the verdict could have "a chilling effect" on
WikiLeaks by making potential sources in the United States more
wary about handing over secret information.
It could also encourage the United States to seek to
prosecute WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for his role in
publishing the information.
Assange has been living in the Ecuadorean embassy in London
for over a year to avoid extradition to Sweden, where two women
have accused him of sexual assault. The activist says he fears
Sweden might hand him over to U.S. authorities.
