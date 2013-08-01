(Adds afternoon testimony from State Department expert; hearing
to resume Friday)
By Tom Ramstack
FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 1 U.S. diplomats reacted
with "horror and disbelief" when WikiLeaks began publishing
classified information in 2010, a U.S. State Department official
testified on Thursday at the court-martial sentencing hearing
for Bradley Manning, the soldier convicted of the leaks.
To try to establish the extent of damage caused by the
anti-secrecy website's exposure of hundreds of thousands of
classified diplomatic and military documents and video,
prosecutor Captain Angel Overgaard asked the official, Elizabeth
Dibble, to describe the reaction.
"Horror and disbelief that our diplomatic communications had
been released and were available on public websites for the
world to see," testified Dibble, principal deputy U.S. Assistant
Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs.
U.S. Army Private First Class Manning, 25, was convicted on
Tuesday on criminal charges including espionage and theft, but
was acquitted of the most serious charge of aiding the enemy,
sparing him a life sentence without parole.
A military judge began hearing arguments on Wednesday in the
sentencing phase of the trial in Fort Meade, Maryland, over the
biggest leak of classified information in U.S. history. The
convictions carry a maximum possible sentence of 136 for the
former military intelligence analyst.
Manning's lawyers, who had portrayed him as naive but well
intentioned, were expected to ask Judge Colonel Denise Lind for
leniency. They argued that the soldier's aim had been to provoke
a broader debate on U.S. military policy, not to harm anyone.
Prosecutors had said Manning hurt national security and
damaged relationships with intelligence sources overseas. To
solidify their case, on Thursday afternoon Overgaard called
State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary John Feeley, asking
whether he saw "any impact" in Latin America from the leaked
documents.
"I did," Feeley answered. The judge immediately ordered the
court into a closed session, a common practice in military
courts when there is a need to discuss classified information.
The rest of Feeley's open session testimony touched on his
career at the State Department and his observations about
foreign governments, and the sometimes difficult U.S. relations
with Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.
The sentencing hearing, which was expected to last at least
another week, will resume on Friday.
Manning was a working in Iraq in 2010 when he was arrested
and charged with leaking files, including videos of a 2007
attack by a U.S. helicopter gunship in Baghdad that killed a
dozen people, including two Reuters news staff. Other files
contained diplomatic cables and secret details on prisoners held
at Guantanamo Bay.
On Thursday, Manning's lawyer, Major Thomas Hurley, asked
Dibble whether she always agreed with the government's decision
to classify certain documents.
Dibble said she did not know of any problems with the U.S.
government's system for classifying secret documents.
At another point, Hurley quoted former U.S. Defense
Secretary Robert Gates as saying that governments in other
countries knew the U.S. government "leaks like a sieve."
Dibble responded: "I would say it makes a good sound bite,
but I don't agree with it."
She also testified that one of the foundations of diplomacy
was establishing credibility, a time-consuming process that
involves getting to know people and listening to their views.
"There is an expectation of a certain degree of
confidentiality, so a person will not be burned," Dibble said.
Observers said the guilty verdict could have "a chilling
effect" on WikiLeaks by making potential sources in the United
States more wary about handing over secret information.
It could also encourage the United States to seek to
prosecute WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for his role in
publishing the information.
Assange has been living in the Ecuadorean embassy in London
for over a year to avoid extradition to Sweden, where two women
have accused him of sexual assault. The activist says he fears
Sweden might hand him over to U.S. authorities.
(Writing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Grant McCool and Gunna
Dickson)