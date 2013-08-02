By Tom Hals
| FORT MEADE, Md.
FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 2 Washington had to
restrict access to an intelligence-sharing system after the
biggest leak of classified information in U.S. history, a former
official said on Friday at the sentencing hearing of Bradley
Manning, the soldier convicted of the leaks.
Tightening access to the system undid the very benefits the
system was meant to provide, according to Susan Swart, a former
U.S. State Department official who was responsible for the
movement of diplomatic cables when they were leaked and
published by the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks in 2010.
But under questioning from Manning's lawyer Swart
reluctantly acknowledged that after access to the
information-sharing system was restricted, officials could still
use it "technically speaking." She was quick to add "but I don't
buy the logic."
The information-sharing system was put in place in 2006 to
address intelligence failures exposed by the Sept. 11, 2001
attacks.
A military judge on Tuesday convicted U.S. Army Private
First Class Manning, 25, of criminal charges including espionage
and theft of classified information from the intelligence
system, known as Net-Centric Diplomacy. The former military
intelligence analyst was acquitted of the most serious charge of
aiding the enemy, sparing him a life sentence without parole.
The sentencing phase of the court-martial at Fort Meade,
Maryland began on Wednesday and was expected to last at least
until Aug. 9, military officials said. The military prosecutors
were first to call their witnesses and will be followed by
defense witnesses.
The convictions carry a maximum possible sentence of 136
years, and prosecutors are seeking to establish the damage
caused by the leaks.
Swart, who left her job in 2012, said she felt the system
was secured by vetting users before allowing them to view
classified information. She said it was "not very feasible" to
require the large number of users to have passwords.
As Manning's lawyer was exploring the reaction of her
superiors to the breach, she said: "I don't feel blamed."
Access to classified information remains a sensitive subject
after Edward Snowden, a U.S. intelligence contractor, revealed
the National Security Agency's secret program to collect phone
and Internet records.
Snowden was granted temporary asylum in Russia on Thursday.
U.S. authorities want Snowden to return to the United States to
face charges of espionage.
Manning's lawyers, who had portrayed him as naive but well
intentioned, were expected to ask Judge Colonel Denise Lind for
leniency in sentencing. They argued that the soldier's aim had
been to provoke a broader debate on U.S. military policy, not to
harm anyone.
Prosecutors had said Manning hurt national security and
damaged relationships with intelligence sources overseas.
Manning was serving in Iraq in 2010 when he was arrested and
charged with leaking files, including videos of a 2007 attack by
a U.S. helicopter gunship in Baghdad that killed a dozen people,
including two Reuters news staff. Other files contained
diplomatic cables and secret details on prisoners held at
Guantanamo Bay.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Grant McCool)