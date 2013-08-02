(Adds testimony of U.S. State Department official)
By Tom Hals
FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 2 A U.S. State Department
official contended in court on Friday that convicted soldier
Bradley Manning's leaks of classified diplomatic cables led to
foreign informants being moved over fears for their safety.
The official, Michael Kozak, was called by U.S. military
prosecutors to testify in the sentencing phase of Manning's
court-martial over the purported damage done by anti-secrecy
website WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of hundreds of thousands
of documents and video it received from the Iraq-based soldier.
But Kozak would not say how many people were moved or put at
risk, saying he felt that information was classified.
Pressed by Judge Colonel Denise Lind to explain why she
should not treat his assessment as hearsay, Kozak acknowledged:
"It's not the kind of thing I can put a precise measure on."
The judge ordered Kozak's testimony to continue behind
closed doors to discuss specific cases.
Kozak, a former ambassador to Belarus, told the court on the
third day of Manning's sentencing hearing that his office was
involved at least twice with foreign informants who had to be
moved because there was "very genuine concern" they would be
killed by "non-state actors" because of the leaks.
Kozak said the WikiLeaks publication had a "chilling effect"
on people who were working to "promote the advancement of human
rights" in their country.
Lind on Tuesday convicted the 25-year-old former military
intelligence analyst of criminal charges including espionage and
theft of classified information. He was acquitted of the most
serious charge of aiding the enemy, sparing him a life sentence
without parole. Manning's convictions carry possible sentences
up to 136 years imprisonment.
The official was the latest in a parade of prosecution
witnesses to testify. On Friday, Manning's lawyer, David Coombs,
argued that his client could be unfairly blamed for
deteriorating international relations that were failing for
other reasons. He asked the judge to disallow experts who could
"smuggle" in speculation about future harm.
The judge said she could rule as early as Monday about which
witnesses may testify for the rest of the sentencing phase.
Kozak leads a group of State Department officials who track
foreign informants put at risk when WikiLeaks published a trove
of secrets stolen by the U.S. Army Private First Class Manning.
Most of the leaked diplomatic cables originate after 2005,
when a new information sharing system was adopted to address
intelligence failings exposed by the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Earlier on Friday the court in Fort Meade, Maryland heard a
former State Department official, Susan Swart, testify that
Manning's crime undid the benefits of the new system. But she
also acknowledged that "technically speaking" users could work
around tightened access if needed.
The sentencing phase, which resumes on Monday, was expected
to last at least until Aug. 9, military officials said. The
government was the first to call witnesses and Manning's lawyers
will also have a turn to call their own witnesses.
Manning's lawyers, who had portrayed him as naive but well
intentioned, were expected to ask Lind for leniency in
sentencing. They argued that the soldier's aim had been to
provoke a broader debate on U.S. military policy, not to harm
anyone.
Manning was serving in Iraq in 2010 when he was arrested and
charged with leaking files, including videos of a 2007 attack by
a U.S. helicopter gunship in Baghdad that killed a dozen people,
including two Reuters news staff. Other files contained
diplomatic cables and secret details on prisoners held at
Guantanamo Bay.
Access to classified information remains a sensitive subject
after Edward Snowden, a U.S. intelligence contractor, revealed
the National Security Agency's secret program to collect phone
and Internet records.
Snowden was granted temporary asylum in Russia on Thursday.
U.S. authorities want Snowden to return to the United States to
face charges of espionage.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Grant McCool)