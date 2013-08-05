Aug 5 A U.S. State Department official is set to
testify on Monday about how much convicted soldier Bradley
Manning's leaks of classified diplomatic cables to the WikiLeaks
website hurt ties between Washington and its allies as well as
global intelligence-sharing methods.
Judge Colonel Denise Lind on July 30 found Army Private
First Class Bradley Manning, 25, guilty of 19 criminal counts
related to the leaks, the largest unauthorized release of secret
U.S. data in the nation's history.
Manning was found not guilty of aiding the enemy, the most
serious charge he faced, but the crimes still carry penalties
that could lead to up to 136 years in prison.
The sentencing phase, which began last week, was set to
resume on Monday and is expected to last at least until Aug. 9,
military officials said.
Military prosecutors are expected to call Patrick Kennedy, a
veteran State Department official who was part of an
"Information Review Task Force" set up in the wake of the leak,
to assess damage to U.S.-foreign relations or any other fallout.
"The post-WikiLeaks environment reminds us that technology
is a tool to execute solutions but is not in itself the answer,"
Kennedy, the Under Secretary for Management, told the U.S.
Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs
in March 2011.
"Simply put, we must more consistently sort out what we
share before determining how we share it," Kennedy said, adding
that national security officials must do a better job confining
intelligence that could threaten security.
Also on Monday, Lind said she would rule or issue guidance
on the defense motion to exclude testimony that uses "chain of
events" reasoning to suggest future potential damage done by
Manning, rather than specific harm he has directly caused.
Manning's lawyers, who have portrayed him as naive but well
intentioned, were expected to ask Lind for leniency in
sentencing. They argue the soldier's aim was to provoke a
broader debate on U.S. military policy, not to harm anyone.
The Army private first class was in Baghdad in 2010 when he
was arrested and charged with leaking files, including videos of
a 2007 attack by an American Apache helicopter gunship in
Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news
staff.
Other files contained diplomatic cables and secret details
on prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay.
Most of the leaked diplomatic cables originate after 2005,
when a new information sharing system was adopted to address
intelligence failings exposed by the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Kennedy is among a parade of prosecution witnesses to
testify for the government, including one who said Manning's
leak undid part of a U.S. intelligence-sharing system, before
Manning's lawyers will also have a turn to call their own
witnesses.
Another U.S. State Department official, former ambassador to
Belarus Michael Kozak, testified on Friday that the leaks led to
foreign informants being moved over fears for their safety.
Access to classified information remains a sensitive subject
after Edward Snowden, a U.S. intelligence contractor, revealed
the National Security Agency's secret program to collect phone
and Internet records.
(Additional reporting by Tom Hals; Writing by Eric M. Johnson;
Editing by Bernard Orr)