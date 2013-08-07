By Tom Ramstack
| FORT MEADE, Md.
FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 7 Assessing the breach of
the largest leak of classified data in U.S. history cost the
military hundreds of thousands of dollars, a retired Army
officer on Wednesday told the judge weighing the length of time
soldier Bradley Manning will spend in prison.
Retired Colonel James McCarl said the release of hundreds of
thousands of diplomatic cables, battlefield videos and other
classified data on the WikiLeaks pro-transparency website
prompted a flurry of activity as officials scrambled to assess
the potential degree of impact on wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Colonel Denise Lind, the military judge hearing Manning's
court-martial, last week convicted the 25-year-old Army private
first class on 19 charges that included espionage and theft.
Manning was working as a low-level intelligence analyst in
Baghdad more than three years ago when he was arrested and
accused of releasing more than 700,000 secret documents to
WikiLeaks.
McCarl said commanders were concerned that enemy fighters
might use the information released in 2010 to hone their
strategies against the United States.
An initial military review included assigning personnel to
read the first 2,000 documents in a set of 110,000 that might
include military information, then write a computer program to
sort through them, said McCarl, who oversaw part of the review.
The program would weigh the importance of batches of the
documents.
"Our calculation is that we spent 855 man-hours, which
equates to roughly about $200,000 to do all that work," McCarl
said.
Manning faces up to 90 years in prison. The sentencing phase
of the court-martial began last week and is expected to last at
least until Friday.
Manning was found not guilty of the most serious charge of
aiding the enemy, which carried the threat of life in prison
without parole. His lawyers portrayed the slightly built soldier
as naive but well intentioned, and argued that his aim was to
provoke a broader debate on U.S. military policy, and not to
harm anyone.
During the session of the hearing open to media and the
public, McCarl did not say whether the WikiLeaks publications
might have increased battle risks to American soldiers. Instead,
the court went into a closed session to hear the rest of
McCarl's testimony.
Manning's court-martial has drawn international scrutiny,
and the trove of documents he provided catapulted WikiLeaks and
its founder, Julian Assange, into the spotlight.
Access to classified information remains a sensitive subject
after Edward Snowden, a U.S. intelligence contractor, this
summer revealed the super-secret National Security Agency
program to collect phone and Internet records.
(Editing by Ian Simpson and Gunna Dickson)