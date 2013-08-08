By Tom Ramstack
FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 8 U.S. soldier Bradley
Manning's release of secret files to WikiLeaks in the biggest
breach of classified data in the nation's history helped Al
Qaeda's recruiting efforts, an expert on radical Islam testified
on Thursday.
The militant group used Manning's releases to claim that
"the United States does not value human life," particularly
among Muslims, said Navy Commander Youssef Aboul-Enein, an
adviser to the Pentagon's Joint Intelligence Task Force for
Combating Terrorism.
Manning, 25-year-old Army private first class, was convicted
last week on 19 charges for providing more than 700,000
diplomatic cables, battlefield videos and other classified data
to the WikiLeaks pro-transparency website.
His court-martial has moved into a sentencing phase, with
prosecutors trying to persuade Judge Colonel Denise Lind to
impose a lengthy sentence. He could face up to 90 years in
prison on the counts Lind found him guilty of.
Manning's defense attorneys will also have an opportunity to
call their own witnesses in coming days.
Testifying for the prosecution, Aboul-Enein said al Qaeda
used a video Manning had provided to WikiLeaks of a U.S.
helicopter gunship in 2007 firing at suspected insurgents in
Baghdad. A dozen people were killed, including two Reuters news
staff.
The helicopter also fired at a truck in which a child was
seated, seriously wounding him.
Al Qaeda used the video to demonstrate to Muslims that "this
could be your child," Aboul-Enein said.
Under questioning by defense lawyer Major Thomas Hurley,
Aboul-Enein said propaganda had long been a central function of
al Qaeda unrelated to WikiLeaks.
"So if it wasn't WikiLeaks, it would be something else?"
Hurley asked.
"Yes," Aboul-Enein said. He added that since a 2011 al Qaeda
video, the group's leadership had been largely silent about the
leaked documents.
Aboul-Enein, the day's only witness, also said al Qaeda had
not claimed any tactical successes because of the WikiLeaks
information.
Manning was a low-level Army intelligence analyst when he
leaked files to WikiLeaks while serving in Iraq in 2010. He was
convicted of charges that include theft and espionage and faces
up to 90 years in prison when his sentencing hearing concludes,
which is expected later this month.
Manning was found not guilty of the most serious charge of
aiding the enemy. His lawyers portrayed the slightly built
soldier as naive but well intentioned, and argued that his aim
was to provoke a broader debate on U.S. military policy.
Manning's court-martial has drawn international scrutiny,
and the trove of documents he provided catapulted WikiLeaks and
its founder, Julian Assange, into the spotlight.
