Chelsea Manning, who is serving 35 years in prison for passing
classified files to WikiLeaks, has asked the Obama
administration to commute her sentence to time already served,
her legal team said on Monday.
Manning made the request in a Nov. 10 petition to President
Barack Obama, a copy of which was published online by her
defense team. She attempted suicide on Oct. 4 at the start of
her stay in solitary confinement, where she was placed after an
earlier suicide attempt in July.
The petition said Manning accepted responsibility for
leaking classified materials, noting her actions were wrong and
that she pleaded guilty without negotiating a plea agreement
with prosecutors.
"After accepting full responsibility for her choices, Ms.
Manning was sentenced to the most severe punishment received by
any other whistleblower in American history, so excessive that
it even exceeds international legal norms," Manning's attorney
Vince Ward said in a statement.
In her clemency application, Manning said she was
confronting gender dysphoria at the time of the leaks while
deployed in Iraq. She said she released the files in the
interests of transparency and accountability.
Gender dysphoria is a condition of distress or anxiety that
some transgender people experience.
"The sole relief I am asking for is to be released from
military prison after serving six years of confinement as a
person who did not intend to harm the interests of the United
States or harm any service members," Manning said.
The petition was accompanied by letters of support from
Daniel Ellsberg, best known for releasing the classified Vietnam
War history known as the Pentagon Papers, Morris Davis, a former
military commissions chief prosecutor, and Glenn Greenwald, a
legal commentator and journalist who has been a prominent
supporter.
Manning, formerly known as U.S. Army Private First Class
Bradley Manning, was born male but revealed after being
convicted of espionage that she identifies as a woman. She is
being held at the Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas.
She has been a focus of a worldwide debate over government
secrecy since she provided more than 700,000 documents, videos,
diplomatic cables and battlefield accounts to the anti-secrecy
group WikiLeaks.
Manning was working as an intelligence analyst in Baghdad in
2010 when she gave WikiLeaks a trove of diplomatic cables and
battlefield accounts that included a 2007 gunsight video of a
U.S. Apache helicopter firing at suspected insurgents in Iraq,
killing a dozen people including two Reuters news staff.
The New York Times first reported on Manning's petition on
Sunday.
