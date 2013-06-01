By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, June 1
WASHINGTON, June 1 The American soldier accused
of the biggest leak of classified information in U.S. history,
which prosecutors say put lives at risk, goes on trial on Monday
in a case that raises questions about the limits of secrecy and
openness in the Internet era.
Private First Class Bradley Manning, 25, is charged with
providing more than 700,000 documents to WikiLeaks, an
anti-secrecy website.
He said the move was intended to spark renewed debate on
U.S. military action. But the government says the leaks damaged
national security and endangered American lives. He faces a
possible life sentence if convicted.
The military trial at Fort Meade, Maryland, about 30 miles
(50 km) northeast of Washington, is expected to run until at
least late August. Prosecutors have said they expect to call
more than 100 witnesses.
Civil liberties groups say the court-martial has been
shrouded in secrecy and has had a chilling effect on
whistleblowers.
Manning faces 21 counts, including the most serious one of
aiding the enemy, as well as prosecution under the Espionage Act
of 1917.
"It's probably the most dramatic example of the
administration's use of the Espionage Act to prosecute leaks of
information to the media," said Elizabeth Goitein, co-director
of the Brennan Center for Justice's Liberty and National
Security Program.
"It's quite dramatic, and the government will say that it's
proportionate to the crime."
'CLEAR CONSCIENCE'
Manning, an intelligence analyst, was arrested in May 2010
while serving in Iraq. He was charged with downloading
intelligence documents, diplomatic cables and combat videos and
forwarding them to WikiLeaks, which began releasing the
information that year.
Manning testified in February that he had released the files
to spark a domestic debate on the military and on foreign policy
in general.
"I take full responsibility for my actions," he said at the
time. "I felt I accomplished something that would allow me to
have a clear conscience."
One of the leaked U.S. military videos showed a 2007 attack
by Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad.
They included two Reuters news staff, photographer Namir
Noor-Eldeen and driver Saeed Chmagh.
The judge in the case, Colonel Denise Lind, said last month
she would close parts of the trial to the public to protect
classified material. Rather than face a jury, Manning has chosen
to have Lind decide his case.
Manning pleaded guilty in court in February to 10 lesser
charges that he was the source of the WikiLeaks release. But
prosecutors rejected the pleas and are pursuing the original
charges.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has taken refuge in the
Ecuadorean Embassy in London since June 2012 to avoid
extradition to Sweden for alleged sex crimes.
Nathan Fuller, a spokesman for the Bradley Manning Support
Network, called the case a harbinger for U.S. media because the
trial means posting government documents on the Internet could
be construed as aiding the enemy.
"It's already chilled a lot of whistleblowers, a lot of
soldiers don't want to talk to the press anymore. A lot of
reporters are saying their sources are drying up," he said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Xavier
Briand)