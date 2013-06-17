By Medina Roshan
| FORT MEADE, Md., June 17
FORT MEADE, Md., June 17 The soldier accused of
the largest release of classified data in U.S. history provided
WikiLeaks with secret details of prisoners held at Guantanamo
Bay, threatening "serious" damage to national security, the
prison's former commander testified on Monday.
Data released by Private First Class Bradley Manning
included biographical material on Guantanamo prisoners, details
of their religious affiliation, and names of their relatives
with extremist links, Rear Admiral David Woods, who ran the
Guantanamo operation in 2011 and 2012, told Manning's court
martial.
Manning, 25, is in the third week of his court-martial for
allegedly providing the WikiLeaks anti-secrecy website with more
than 700,000 files, videos and other data, including documents
from classified military databases in Iraq and Afghanistan as
well as the prisoner files.
Woods said in a statement read into the court record that he
had reviewed five assessments of detainees released by Manning.
Vice Admiral Robert Harward, the deputy commander for the
Central Command, which covers the Middle East and Afghanistan,
testified that he had reviewed about 120 leaked documents,
including material about a 2009 airstrike in Afghanistan that
killed dozens of civilians.
The files "contained information that if released,
reasonably could be expected to cause serious damage to the
national security of the United States," Harward said in a
statement read into the record.
Manning was a junior intelligence analyst in Iraq in 2010
when WikiLeaks published the classified information. He faces 21
charges, the most serious being aiding the enemy, and faces life
in prison without parole if convicted.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has taken refuge in the
Ecuadorean Embassy in London for the past year to avoid
extradition to Sweden, where he faces questioning about
allegations of rape and sexual assault. Assange, an Australian,
denies the allegations.
The United States set up the prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
to hold foreign terrorism suspects after U.S.-led forces
invaded Afghanistan in pursuit the al Qaeda network behind the
Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.
(Writing by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and David
Brunnstrom)