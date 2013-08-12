By Tom Ramstack
| FORT MEADE, Md.
FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 12 Bradley Manning, the
U.S. soldier convicted for giving classified documents to the
WikiLeaks website, exhibited behavior that could have served as
a warning he was unsuitable to serve abroad as an intelligence
analyst, his lawyer said in court on Monday.
As the defense began its case in the sentencing phase of
Manning's court-martial at Fort Meade, Maryland, lawyers
discussed a psychological assessment report that describes him
as having "regressed stages of development" and "narcissistic
personality traits."
Manning's lawyer David Coombs said the report was important
to explain the motivation for the unauthorized release of more
than 700,000 diplomatic and military documents and videos, the
biggest leak of classified information in U.S. history.
"It's mostly to explain to the court what was going on,"
Coombs said. Coombs has said Manning will make a statement
during sentencing.
The court heard how Manning had been referred for counseling
in December 2009 and during a session, he flipped a table and in
another outburst, tried to grab a gun but was restrained by
another soldier.
Manning, 25, of Crescent, Oklahoma, was convicted on July 30
of 20 counts, including espionage and theft. He was found not
guilty of the most serious count of aiding the enemy, which
carried a sentence of life without parole.
Manning could face up to 90 years in prison and his lawyers
are scheduled to present a dozen witnesses as they argue for a
lenient sentence from Judge Colonel Denise Lind. The defense is
likely to conclude its case this week.
Throughout the trial, defense lawyers have portrayed
Manning, who is gay, as naive but well-intentioned and
struggling with his sexual identity when he arrived in Iraq in
November 2009. They contend he was conflicted by his exposure to
war and a trove of military data.
The defense tried to show on Monday that Army commanders
failed to notice personality traits that might have made Manning
unfit to serve as an intelligence analyst in Iraq, where he
released secret files to anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks in 2010.
Prosecutors objected, saying the defense should not be
allowed to use the report because they were not given prior
notice. The judge said she would rule on the report's
admissibility as soon as Monday.
Coombs questioned Manning's brigade commander, Colonel David
Miller, about whether mid-level officers failed to respond
properly to behavior by Manning showing he should not be placed
in an intelligence analyst position.
Manning was referred to counseling in December 2009, Miller
testified. Miller said he was not told about Manning's behavior
until after the leaks were published.
"In context, a soldier flipping a table is not something
that would rise to the level of a brigade commander," he said.
The prosecution presented its last witnesses on Friday and
had tried to show damage that Manning's leaks had done to the
United States.
In setting Manning's sentence Lind is determining how much
damage he did. She gave a boost to the defense by disallowing
evidence that failed to show a direct impact from Manning's
leaks.
Lind ruled in preliminary hearings that the sentence would
be trimmed by 112 days because Manning was mistreated following
his 2010 arrest in Iraq.
Manning's case has drawn support from activists who contend
he should be commended for revealing details about U.S. actions
overseas. A U.S. rights group, RootsAction, has collected more
than 100,000 signatures urging the Norwegian Nobel committee to
give this year's Peace Prize to Manning.
