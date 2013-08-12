(Updates with security tightened, other witnesses, ruling on report, sentencing schedule)

By Tom Ramstack

FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 12 Bradley Manning, the U.S. soldier convicted for giving classified documents to the WikiLeaks website, showed behavior that could have warned he was unsuitable to serve abroad as an intelligence analyst, his lawyer said in court on Monday.

As the defense began its case in the sentencing phase of Manning's court-martial, lawyers discussed a psychological assessment report that described him as having "regressed stages of development" and "narcissistic personality traits."

Manning's lawyer David Coombs said the report was important to explain the motivation for the unauthorized release of more than 700,000 diplomatic and military documents and videos, the biggest leak of classified information in U.S. history.

"It's mostly to explain to the court what was going on," Coombs said.

He has said Manning will make a statement during the sentencing hearing, which is expected to conclude on Wednesday. Judge Colonel Denise Lind is likely to announce the sentence immediately afterward.

Prosecutors objected to the psychological report, saying the defense should not be allowed to use it because they were not given prior notice. Lind ordered defense attorneys to turn over most of the report to prosecutors.

The court heard how Manning had been referred for counseling in December 2009 and during a session, he flipped a table. In another outburst during counseling, he tried to grab a gun but was restrained by another soldier.

Manning, 25, of Crescent, Oklahoma, was convicted on July 30 of 20 counts, including espionage and theft. He was found not guilty of the most serious count of aiding the enemy.

Manning could face up to 90 years in prison and his lawyers were scheduled to present a dozen witnesses as they argue for a lenient sentence.

WELL-INTENTIONED

Defense lawyers have portrayed Manning, who is gay, as naive but well-intentioned and struggling with his sexual identity when he arrived in Iraq in November 2009. They contend he was conflicted by his exposure to war and a trove of military data.

The defense tried to show that Army commanders failed to notice personality traits that might have made Manning unfit to serve as an intelligence analyst in Iraq, where he released secret files to pro-transparency website WikiLeaks in 2010.

Coombs questioned Manning's brigade commander, Colonel David Miller, about whether mid-level officers failed to respond properly to behavior by Manning showing he should not be placed in an intelligence analyst position.

Manning was referred to counseling in December 2009, Miller testified. Miller said he was not told about Manning's behavior until after the leaks were published.

"In context, a soldier flipping a table is not something that would rise to the level of a brigade commander," he said.

Other soldiers who served with Manning in Iraq testified they noticed his erratic behavior, but that it largely was ignored by supervisors before the WikiLeaks releases. They also reported occasionally lax computer security.

Lieutenant Colonel Brian Kerns, the executive officer for Manning's brigade, said he sometimes faced staffing and computer security shortcomings.

The prosecution presented its last witnesses on Friday and had tried to show damage that Manning's leaks had done to the United States.

Lind ruled in preliminary hearings that the sentence would be trimmed by 112 days because Manning was mistreated following his 2010 arrest in Iraq.

Lind ordered tighter courtroom security after a 16-second video showing Manning at the defense table was posted to the Internet over the weekend. The tape of a video screen showing the trial was taken from an overflow area for spectators.

Manning's case has drawn support from activists who contend he should be commended for revealing details about U.S. actions overseas. A U.S. rights group, RootsAction, has collected more than 100,000 signatures urging the Norwegian Nobel committee to give this year's Peace Prize to Manning. (Editing by Ian Simpson, Grant McCool and Richard Chang)