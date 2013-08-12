(Updates with security tightened, other witnesses, ruling on
report, sentencing schedule)
By Tom Ramstack
FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 12 Bradley Manning, the
U.S. soldier convicted for giving classified documents to the
WikiLeaks website, showed behavior that could have warned he was
unsuitable to serve abroad as an intelligence analyst, his
lawyer said in court on Monday.
As the defense began its case in the sentencing phase of
Manning's court-martial, lawyers discussed a psychological
assessment report that described him as having "regressed stages
of development" and "narcissistic personality traits."
Manning's lawyer David Coombs said the report was important
to explain the motivation for the unauthorized release of more
than 700,000 diplomatic and military documents and videos, the
biggest leak of classified information in U.S. history.
"It's mostly to explain to the court what was going on,"
Coombs said.
He has said Manning will make a statement during the
sentencing hearing, which is expected to conclude on Wednesday.
Judge Colonel Denise Lind is likely to announce the sentence
immediately afterward.
Prosecutors objected to the psychological report, saying the
defense should not be allowed to use it because they were not
given prior notice. Lind ordered defense attorneys to turn over
most of the report to prosecutors.
The court heard how Manning had been referred for counseling
in December 2009 and during a session, he flipped a table. In
another outburst during counseling, he tried to grab a gun but
was restrained by another soldier.
Manning, 25, of Crescent, Oklahoma, was convicted on July 30
of 20 counts, including espionage and theft. He was found not
guilty of the most serious count of aiding the enemy.
Manning could face up to 90 years in prison and his lawyers
were scheduled to present a dozen witnesses as they argue for a
lenient sentence.
WELL-INTENTIONED
Defense lawyers have portrayed Manning, who is gay, as naive
but well-intentioned and struggling with his sexual identity
when he arrived in Iraq in November 2009. They contend he was
conflicted by his exposure to war and a trove of military data.
The defense tried to show that Army commanders failed to
notice personality traits that might have made Manning unfit to
serve as an intelligence analyst in Iraq, where he released
secret files to pro-transparency website WikiLeaks in 2010.
Coombs questioned Manning's brigade commander, Colonel David
Miller, about whether mid-level officers failed to respond
properly to behavior by Manning showing he should not be placed
in an intelligence analyst position.
Manning was referred to counseling in December 2009, Miller
testified. Miller said he was not told about Manning's behavior
until after the leaks were published.
"In context, a soldier flipping a table is not something
that would rise to the level of a brigade commander," he said.
Other soldiers who served with Manning in Iraq testified
they noticed his erratic behavior, but that it largely was
ignored by supervisors before the WikiLeaks releases. They also
reported occasionally lax computer security.
Lieutenant Colonel Brian Kerns, the executive officer for
Manning's brigade, said he sometimes faced staffing and computer
security shortcomings.
The prosecution presented its last witnesses on Friday and
had tried to show damage that Manning's leaks had done to the
United States.
Lind ruled in preliminary hearings that the sentence would
be trimmed by 112 days because Manning was mistreated following
his 2010 arrest in Iraq.
Lind ordered tighter courtroom security after a 16-second
video showing Manning at the defense table was posted to the
Internet over the weekend. The tape of a video screen showing
the trial was taken from an overflow area for spectators.
Manning's case has drawn support from activists who contend
he should be commended for revealing details about U.S. actions
overseas. A U.S. rights group, RootsAction, has collected more
than 100,000 signatures urging the Norwegian Nobel committee to
give this year's Peace Prize to Manning.
