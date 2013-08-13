By Tom Ramstack
| FORT MEADE, Md.
FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 13 The judge hearing the
court-martial of Bradley Manning, the U.S. soldier convicted of
giving classified documents to WikiLeaks, on Tuesday overruled
defense attorneys' objections over classified testimony against
their client.
Judge Colonel Denise Lind made her ruling as the defense
presents its side in the trial's sentencing phase. Attorneys for
Manning are expected to read a statement from him as they
conclude their case, possibly on Wednesday, and sentencing could
follow shortly after.
Manning, a 25-year-old private first class, faces the
possibility of 90 years in prison after being convicted July 30
on 20 charges, including espionage and theft, in the biggest
release of classified files in U.S. history.
Lind overruled three of five defense objections to
classified information presented during court sessions that were
closed to the public and media. The trial included regular
discussions in closed sessions of classified information by the
judge and attorneys for both sides.
The judge did not reveal the information but said it was
proper "aggravation evidence" of the damage the releases to
WikiLeaks, a pro-transparency website, did to U.S. foreign
relations.
She upheld the other two objections, saying the information
presented by military officials was speculative. She said she
would not consider the speculative evidence in assessing a
sentence.
The prosecution had tried to show damage that Manning's
leaks of more than 700,000 files, battlefield videos and
diplomatic cables had done to the United States.
Manning's lawyers started their sentencing arguments on
Monday and have scheduled a dozen witnesses. The attorneys have
contended that the Army was negligent in allowing Manning access
to classified documents despite warnings about his behavior.
Manning, a low-level intelligence analyst in Iraq, was
arrested in 2010. Defense lawyers have portrayed Manning, who is
gay, as naive but well-intentioned and struggling with his
sexual identity when he arrived in Iraq.
Manning's court-martial has drawn international scrutiny,
and the trove of documents he provided catapulted WikiLeaks and
its founder, Julian Assange, into the spotlight.
(Editing by Ian Simpson and Andrew Hay)