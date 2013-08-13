(Recasts with testimony on Manning's mental state)
By Tom Ramstack
FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 13 Lawyers for Bradley
Manning, the U.S. soldier convicted of giving classified
documents to WikiLeaks, sought to show during a sentencing
hearing on Tuesday that the Army ignored his mental health
problems and bizarre behavior.
Manning's violent outbursts and his emailing a supervisor a
photo of himself in a dress and blond wig with the caption "This
is my problem" were signs the gay soldier should not have a job
as an intelligence analyst, defense attorney David Coombs told
the court-martial.
Manning, a 25-year-old private first class, faces up to 90
years in prison after being convicted July 30 on 20 charges,
including espionage and theft, in the biggest release of
classified files in U.S. history.
Attorneys for Manning are expected to read a statement from
him on Wednesday as they conclude their case in the last part of
the trial. Sentencing by Judge Colonel Denise Lind could follow
shortly after.
Manning's court-martial has drawn international scrutiny,
and the trove of documents he provided catapulted WikiLeaks and
its founder, Julian Assange, into the spotlight.
Coombs asked Manning's supervisor, former Master Sergeant
Paul Adkins, why he did not remove Manning from his job as an
intelligence analyst in Iraq in 2009 and 2010 when he showed
erratic and sometimes violent behavior.
Coombs mentioned incidents in which Manning punched a
soldier in the face, carved the words "I want" into a chair with
a knife and flipped over a table while being reprimanded about
being late to his job.
Adkins said his unit was short-staffed and needed Manning's
analysis work.
"The biggest threat to our soldiers and our operational
environment emerged from the Shia (Muslim) insurgent group,
which PFC Manning helped to assess," said Adkins, who was
demoted after the WikiLeaks release.
WRONG ASSESSMENT
He said he believed Manning was being helped by mental
therapy. "I wrongly assessed that he was stable enough to
continue his shift," Adkins said.
Coombs has asserted that the Army's failure to act on
Manning's mental health problems contributed to his release of
more than 700,000 secret diplomatic and military documents and
videos.
Under questioning from prosecutor Captain Angel Overgaard,
Adkins said Manning was among several soldiers in his unit who
underwent psychological counseling for stress in Iraq.
Chief Warrant Officer Joshua Ehresman said that in a December
2009 incident Manning turned over a table with two computers on
it while being reprimanded for tardiness.
"I felt as though he was going toward the weapons rack,"
Ehresman said. "I grabbed him and put him in a full nelson and
put him on the bench."
Defense lawyers have sought to portray Manning as naive but
well-intentioned and struggling with his sexual identity when he
arrived in Iraq. His lawyers have said Manning wanted to show
Americans the human cost of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The prosecution has portrayed Manning as arrogant in
releasing the classified material and has tried to show damage
that the leaks to WikiLeaks, a pro-transparency website, had
done to the United States.
Judge Colonel Denise Lind overruled three of five defense
objections to classified information presented during court
sessions that were closed to the public and media.
The judge did not reveal the information but said it was
proper "aggravation evidence" of the damage the releases did to
U.S. foreign relations. She upheld the other two objections,
saying the information presented by military officials was
speculative.
(Editing by Ian Simpson and Andrew Hay)