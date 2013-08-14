* Manning's lawyers expected to read statement from soldier
* Manning made statement in February defending action
* Soldier faces up to 90 years in prison
By Ian Simpson
Aug 14 U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley
Manning, convicted of providing secret files to WikiLeaks in the
biggest data breach in U.S. history, could break a long silence
on Wednesday as the sentencing phase of his court-martial wraps
up.
Manning, 25, faces up to 90 years in prison for providing
more than 700,000 files, battle videos and diplomatic cables to
WikiLeaks, a pro-transparency website.
Chief defense attorney David Coombs is expected to conclude
his case for a lenient sentence on Wednesday after calling a
dozen witnesses. Judge Colonel Denise Lind could sentence
Manning immediately after the defense finishes at Fort Meade,
Maryland.
Manning, a slightly built soldier, has said almost nothing
since the trial began under an international spotlight on June
3. His attorneys kept him off the stand, and he has sat silently
at their side, sometimes resting his chin on a fist.
The former junior intelligence analyst could end that
silence on Wednesday when his attorneys read a statement to the
court, a military spokesman said.
Its content is unknown. It would be the first time Manning
has spoken publicly at length since late February, when he read
a 10,000-word statement in a pre-trial hearing.
The Crescent, Oklahoma, native said then he had hoped to
spark a public debate about U.S. foreign and military policy by
releasing the data to WikiLeaks, while serving in
Iraq.
COLLATERAL MURDER
The material that shocked many around the world was a 2007
gunsight video of a U.S. Apache helicopter firing at suspected
insurgents in Baghdad. A dozen people were killed, including two
Reuters news staff, and WikiLeaks dubbed the footage "Collateral
Murder."
Lind, the judge, convicted Manning of 20 charges, including
espionage and theft, on July 30. He was found not guilty of the
most serious count, aiding the enemy, which carried a life
sentence.
Prosecutors argued that Manning was an arrogant soldier who
aided al Qaeda militants and harmed the United States with the
release of the documents.
His attorneys have countered that the Army ignored his
mental health problems and violent outbursts and that computer
security at Manning's base was lax. They contended that
Manning, who is gay, was naive but well-intentioned and
suffering from a sexual identity crisis in Iraq.
Manning, described by his superiors as an Internet expert,
faces the prospect of decades of monotonous prison life - with
no online access - once he is sentenced. He likely will serve
his time at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth,
Kansas.
Whatever Manning's sentence, Lind has reduced it by 112 days
because of harsh treatment after his arrest in May 2010.
The trove of documents from Manning catapulted WikiLeaks and
its founder, Julian Assange, into the world spotlight. Assange
has been holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for more
than a year to avoid sexual abuse allegations in Sweden.
