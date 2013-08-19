(Adds defense comments)
By Medina Roshan
FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 19 Attorneys for Bradley
Manning, the soldier found guilty of turning over 700,000
classified U.S. files to WikiLeaks, called on a military judge
on Monday to sentence him to a term that "doesn't rob him of his
youth," rather than the 60 years urged by prosecutors.
Manning, 25, was working as a low-level intelligence analyst
in Baghdad in 2010 when he committed the largest unauthorized
release of secret documents in U.S. history, catapulting
pro-transparency website WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian
Assange, into the international spotlight.
"Perhaps his biggest crime was that he cared about the loss
of life and that he couldn't ignore it," defense attorney David
Coombs said during closing arguments of the sentencing part of
Manning's court martial at Fort Meade, Maryland.
"This court has had a year and half to see the conduct of
PFC Manning. He's a little geeky at times. But he's caring, he's
compassionate," Coombs said. "This is a young man who is capable
of being redeemed. We should not rob him of his youth."
Earlier on Monday, prosecutor Captain Joe Morrow told Judge
Colonel Denise Lind, "He betrayed the United States."
"For that betrayal he deserves to spend the majority of his
remaining life in prison," Morrow said.
In July, Lind found the Army private first class guilty of
20 criminal charges including espionage, which carry a possible
prison sentence of up to 90 years. She found him not guilty of
the most serious charge, aiding the enemy, which could have
carried a penalty of life in prison without parole.
Prosecuting attorneys contended during the trial that when
Manning turned over the secret documents he had put national
security, including overseas intelligence operatives, at risk.
They argued and witnesses testified that the slightly built
soldier had hoped to spark a broader debate on the role of the
U.S. military.
According to defense testimony during the trial, military
supervisors ignored bizarre acts by Manning that included trying
to grab a gun during a counseling session. Defense attorneys had
argued that such actions showed Manning was not fit for duty
overseas.
Morrow argued that the military was not to blame for
Manning's actions.
"It wasn't the military's fault. It wasn't because he saw
something horrible. It was because he had an agenda. It matters
that he took an oath and he knowingly broke it," Morrow said.
"The Army didn't abandon PFC Manning. PFC Manning abandoned the
Army."
On Tuesday, Judge Lind is expected to begin deliberating the
length of Manning's sentence, which will likely be served in
Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
Manning's trial is winding down at the same time the United
States is seeking the return of Edward Snowden, a former CIA
contractor who disclosed details of a number of secret U.S.
programs that included monitoring Americans' telephone and
Internet traffic. Snowden has been given temporary asylum in
Russia.
Manning has won support from some Americans for his acts,
with one rights group saying he should be a candidate for this
year's Nobel Peace Prize.
Earlier this year, Manning pleaded guilty to lesser charges
but military prosecutors continued their effort to convict him
on more serious counts.
Manning addressed the court last Wednesday, telling the
judge he was "sorry" for his actions.
"I understand I must pay a price for my decisions," he said.
