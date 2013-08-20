FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 20 The judge in the
court-martial of Bradley Manning, the soldier convicted of
giving classified U.S. files to WikiLeaks, said on Tuesday she
would sentence him on Wednesday morning at the earliest.
Judge Colonel Denise Lind gave her timetable for handing
down a sentence in a brief court session as she began her
deliberations on how long Manning should be in prison.
Manning, a 25-year-old private first class, faces up to 90
years behind bars for giving more than 700,000 classified files,
battlefield videos and diplomatic cables to WikiLeaks, a
pro-transparency website.
Manning, who was working as low-level intelligence analyst
in Baghdad in 2010 when he handed over the documents, was
convicted in July on 20 counts including espionage and theft. He
was found not guilty on the most serious charge, aiding the
enemy, which had carried a possible sentence of life in prison
without parole.
Prosecutors on Monday argued for a minimum sentence of 60
years in prison. Defense lawyers have contended that Manning
should get a lenient sentence, saying he was naive but
well-intentioned.
