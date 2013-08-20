(Judge sets sentencing time, paragraphs 1-2)
By Medina Roshan
FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 20 Bradley Manning, the
soldier convicted of giving classified U.S. files to WikiLeaks,
will be told at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Wednesday how much of
his life will be spent in a military prison, a U.S. Army
spokesman said on Tuesday.
The judge, Colonel Denise Lind, began deliberating Manning's
sentence on Tuesday and later told the court that sentencing
would take place at 10 a.m., the spokesman said.
Manning, a 25-year-old private first class, could face as up
to 90 years in prison for giving more than 700,000 classified
files, battlefield videos and diplomatic cables to the
pro-transparency website. Prosecutors asked for 60 years, while
the defense asked the judge not to rob him of his youth.
Manning, who was a low-level intelligence analyst in Baghdad
in 2010 when he handed over the documents, was convicted in July
on 20 counts including espionage and theft.
He was found not guilty on the most serious charge, aiding
the enemy, which had carried a possible sentence of life in
prison without parole.
The classified material that shocked many around the world
was a 2007 gunsight video of a U.S. Apache helicopter firing at
suspected insurgents in Baghdad. A dozen people were killed,
including two Reuters news staff, and WikiLeaks dubbed the
footage "Collateral Murder."
The release of the documents catapulted WikiLeaks and its
founder, Julian Assange, to the international spotlight and
heightened a debate on government secrecy. A U.S. rights group
has said Manning should be a candidate for this year's Nobel
Peace Prize.
Prosecutors have contended that when Manning turned over the
secret documents he had put national security, including
overseas intelligence operatives, at risk.
BROADER DEBATE
His defense argued that the slightly built soldier had hoped
to spark a broader debate on the role of the U.S. military and
make Americans aware of the nature of wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan.
According to defense testimony, military supervisors ignored
erratic behavior by Manning that included trying to grab a gun
during a counseling session.
Defense attorneys had argued that such actions showed that
Manning, who is gay and was increasingly isolated while deployed
to Iraq, was not fit for duty overseas.
During a pretrial hearing, Lind reduced Manning's sentence
by 112 days because of harsh treatment after his arrest in 2010.
He likely will be imprisoned at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks
at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
Earlier this year, Manning pleaded guilty to lesser charges
but military prosecutors continued their effort to convict him
on more serious counts.
Manning apologized to the court for what he had done,
saying, "I understand I must pay a price for my decisions."
The trial is winding down at the same time the United States
is seeking the return of Edward Snowden, a former National
Security Agency contractor who disclosed details of secret U.S.
programs that included monitoring Americans' telephone and
Internet traffic. Snowden has been given temporary asylum in
Russia.
(Reporting by Medina Roshan; Editing by Ian Simpson and Leslie
Gevirtz)