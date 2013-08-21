(Updates with reaction, comments)
By Ian Simpson and Medina Roshan
FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 21 U.S. soldier Bradley
Manning was sentenced on Wednesday to 35 years in a military
prison for turning over more than 700,000 classified files to
WikiLeaks in the biggest breach of secret data in the nation's
history.
The 25-year-old former low-level intelligence analyst, in
uniform, stood quietly and showed no emotion as Judge Colonel
Denise Lind sentenced him to less time behind bars than the 60
years sought by military prosecutors.
Military parole rules could allow Manning to be out of
prison in seven years, his lawyer said, a fact WikiLeaks founder
Julian Assange called a "tactical victory" for the defense.
But transparency activists said the sentence would still
have a chilling effect on prospective leakers. The sentence,
which comes at a time when the Obama administration is
aggressively investigating leaks, would be the heaviest ever
served for turning over secrets to the media, experts said.
Onlookers in the Fort Meade, Maryland, military courtroom
gasped as Lind read Manning's sentence. The soldier's aunt,
Debra Van Alstyne, closed her eyes and appeared to be holding
back tears. Supporters shouted: "Bradley, we are with you."
Defense attorney David Coombs admitted to weeping upon
hearing the news and said his client tried to soothe him.
"Myself and others were in tears. He looks to me and he says
'It's OK. It's all right,'" Coombs told reporters after the
hearing, adding that Manning told him, "'I'm going to be OK. I'm
going to get through this' ... I'm in a position where my client
is cheering me up. He is a resilient young man."
Coombs said he would file paperwork asking President Barack
Obama to pardon Manning, who will serve his sentence in the U.S.
Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
Manning will be dishonorably discharged from the U.S.
military, Lind said. She reduced his sentence by the three years
he has served in prison, plus the 112 days she had already
decided to subtract because of the harsh treatment the soldier
suffered after his arrest three years ago.
TROUBLED YOUNG MAN
Manning was working as an intelligence analyst in Baghdad in
2010 when he gave WikiLeaks a trove of diplomatic cables and
battlefield accounts that included a 2007 gunsight video of a
U.S. Apache helicopter firing at suspected insurgents in Iraq,
killing a dozen people including two Reuters news staff.
During the trial, defense lawyers said Manning had hoped the
document release would open Americans' eyes to the wars in Iraq
and Afghanistan and provoke a more intense debate. Prosecutors
contended that the soldier placed national security at risk by
revealing confidential information.
Manning said in a statement read by his attorney that he
chose to release the files out of moral concerns.
"I started to question the morality of what we were doing,"
he said. "We had forgotten our humanity."
Prosecutors declined to comment after the sentence was read.
WikiLeaks' Assange applauded Manning's defense but decried
the trial and verdict.
"While the defense should be proud of their tactical
victory, it should be remembered that Mr. Manning's trial and
conviction is an affront to basic concepts of Western justice,"
Assange said in a statement published at WikiLeaks.org.
Manning's attorneys portrayed their client as a troubled
young man, who questioned his sexual identity and showed signs
of anger management issues that included punching a fellow
soldier and grabbing for a gun during a counseling session.
Those actions, they argued, were signs Manning was unfit for
war-zone deployment.
HEAVY SENTENCE
"The government is looking for general deterrence of future
Bradley Mannings," said Jeffrey Walker, an expert on military
law and professor at St. John's University. "Thirty-five years
is a pretty powerful message. I think they could have sent it
with less than 35 years."
Elizabeth Goitein, co-director of the Liberty and National
Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said the
sentence was in line with sentences for paid espionage for the
enemy.
In 2005, Defense Department employee Lawrence Franklin
pleaded guilty to passing classified data on Iran to two
pro-Israel lobbyists. He received a prison sentence of 12 years,
which a judge later cut to 10 months in a halfway house.
Americans convicted of passing secrets to foreign
governments have faced stiffer sentences. Former FBI agent
Robert Hanssen was sentenced to life in prison after pleading
guilty in 2001 to spying for Russia and the Soviet Union.
Other observers agreed the sentence would be a powerful
deterrent and in future help to protect national security.
"The message will be sent in a loud and clear fashion to all
those in uniform that they do not get to make decisions on what
is legitimate and what is not, with regard to U.S. policy," said
Steven Bucci, a foreign policy specialist at the Heritage
Foundation.
The Manning court-martial highlights the difficulty of
keeping secrets in the Internet age. It comes at a time when
U.S. security agencies, with a large number of analysts granted
access to secret files, are under great pressure to piece
together disparate intelligence threads to head off attacks such
as the April bombings at the Boston Marathon.
At the same time, the U.S. government is seeking the return
of former CIA contractor Edward Snowden, who in June leaked
details of secret U.S. programs to monitor the phone and
Internet traffic of Americans. He has been granted temporary
asylum by Russian authorities.
