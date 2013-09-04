WASHINGTON, Sept 4 The U.S. soldier convicted of
providing secret files to WikiLeaks in the biggest breach of
classified materials in the nation's history has asked for a
presidential pardon, supporters said on Wednesday.
The request for Private Chelsea Manning, formerly known as
Bradley, was filed by attorney David Coombs on Tuesday,
according to a statement on the Pardon Private Manning website.
"I urge you to consider this matter closely and to take a
positive step towards protecting whistleblowers who release
information to the media for the public good by either reducing
Private Manning's sentence to time served, or by granting him a
full pardon," Coombs said in a letter to President Barack Obama
via the Justice Department and to Army Secretary John McHugh
carried on the website.
The application includes a supporting letter from Amnesty
International.
A court-martial convicted Manning, 25, in July of 20
charges, including espionage and theft, for providing more than
700,000 classified files, videos and diplomatic cables to
WikiLeaks, a pro-transparency website.
Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Aug. 21. The
next day, the soldier issued a statement that said Bradley
Manning was a female who wanted to live as a woman named
Chelsea.
A psychiatrist at Manning's sentencing testified to having
diagnosed the soldier as having gender dysphoria, or wanting to
be the opposite sex.
Obama has received 1,496 petitions for pardons and 8,313 for
commutation of sentence. He has granted 39 pardons and one
commutation, according to the Justice Department's Office of the
Pardon Attorney.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Andrew
Hay)