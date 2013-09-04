(Adds comment on pardon, background on case, byline)
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 The U.S. soldier convicted of
providing secret files to WikiLeaks in the biggest breach of
classified materials in the nation's history has asked for a
presidential pardon, supporters said on Wednesday.
The request for Chelsea, formerly known as Bradley, Manning,
was filed by attorney David Coombs on Tuesday, according to a
statement on the Pardon Private Manning website.
"I urge you to consider this matter closely and to take a
positive step towards protecting whistleblowers who release
information to the media for the public good by either reducing
Private Manning's sentence to time served, or by granting him a
full pardon," Coombs said in a letter to President Barack Obama
via the Justice Department and to Army Secretary John McHugh
carried on the website.
The application includes a supporting letter from Amnesty
International.
Elizabeth Goitein, co-director of the Liberty and National
Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said there
was very little chance the Obama administration would grant a
pardon, especially with its "full-bore approach" to prosecuting
Manning.
"It would make them look quite schizoid if at this point a
pardon was granted," she said.
A court-martial convicted Manning, 25, in July of 20
charges, including espionage and theft, for providing more than
700,000 classified files, videos and diplomatic cables to
WikiLeaks, a pro-transparency website.
GENDER DYSPHORIA
Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Aug. 21.
Although the soldier was found not guilty of the most serious
charge, aiding the enemy, the sentence was the longest ever
handed down for turning over secrets to the media.
The day after sentencing, the soldier issued a statement
that said Bradley Manning was a female who wanted to live as a
woman named Chelsea.
A psychiatrist at Manning's sentencing testified to having
diagnosed the soldier as having gender dysphoria, or wanting to
be the opposite sex. Manning's statement said the soldier wanted
to undergo female hormone treatment.
The White House has said that a pardon request from Manning
would be considered "like any other application."
Obama has issued far fewer pardons than the two previous
presidents, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, according to the
Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney.
Obama has received 1,496 petitions for pardons and granted
2.6 percent of them. Bush granted 7.5 percent of 2,498 pardon
petitions, and Clinton approved almost one in five of the 2,001
requests he received.
Although Manning had asked to be referred to by female
pronouns, the soldier signed the pardon request "Bradley
Manning" and Coombs' letter referred to Manning as "Bradley" and
used male pronouns.
Coombs said in a blog post last week that "Bradley Manning"
and male pronouns would still be used in some cases. They
include references to the trial, legal documents, communication
with the government, the petition to the White House and the
soldier's mail.
