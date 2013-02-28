FORT MEADE, Md. Feb 28 Military judge Colonel
Denise Lind on Thursday accepted the guilty plea on 10 charges
from U.S. Army Private Bradley Manning in his military
court-martial for providing secret documents to the WikiLeaks
website.
Manning. 25, pleaded guilty to a series of 10 lesser charges
that he misused classified information for which he faces a
maximum of 20 years in prison, although he pleaded not guilty to
the top charge of aiding the enemy.
(Reporting by Medina Roshan; Editing by Daniel Trotta)