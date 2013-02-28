FORT MEADE, Md., Feb 28 - The U.S. Army private accused of
slipping secrets to the Wikileaks website pleaded guilty on
Thursday to 10 lesser charges that he misused classified
information in the biggest leak of government secrets in U.S.
history.
Private First Class Bradley Manning faces a maximum of 20
years in prison for the 10 charges he pleaded guilty to before
military judge Colonel Denise Lind in a pre-trial hearing prior
to his court martial, set to begin June 3.
