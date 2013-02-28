FORT MEADE, Md. Feb 28 The U.S. Army private accused in the WikiLeaks case pleaded not guilty to aiding the enemy at a military hearing on Thursday in what was the biggest leak of government secrets in U.S. history.

Private First Class Bradley Manning was expected to take the witness stand before military judge Colonel Denise Lind in the hearing prior to his court martial, set to begin June 3.

He pleaded not guilty to the most serious charge, aiding the enemy, through his attorney. He faced a total of 22 charges after being accused of slipping classified material to the WikiLeaks website.

(Reporting by Medina Roshan; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Vicki Allen)