Hong Kong shares end at 23-month high, buoyed by property
June 1 Hong Kong's benchmark stock index finished on Thursday at a 23-month high, bolstered by property shares as Chinese money flowed steadily into the city's market.
FORT MEADE, Md. Feb 28 The U.S. Army private accused in the WikiLeaks case pleaded not guilty to aiding the enemy at a military hearing on Thursday in what was the biggest leak of government secrets in U.S. history.
Private First Class Bradley Manning was expected to take the witness stand before military judge Colonel Denise Lind in the hearing prior to his court martial, set to begin June 3.
He pleaded not guilty to the most serious charge, aiding the enemy, through his attorney. He faced a total of 22 charges after being accused of slipping classified material to the WikiLeaks website.
(Reporting by Medina Roshan; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Vicki Allen)
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia said on Thursday it was systematically bombing any Islamic State militants trying to flee Syria's Raqqa and had carried out two such bombing runs in the last week.