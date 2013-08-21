(Updates with full statement)
LONDON Aug 21 WikiLeaks on Wednesday said a
35-year jail term handed down to U.S. soldier Bradley Manning
for leaking classified files to the pro-transparency
organisation was a "strategic victory" as it meant he was
eligible for parole in less than a decade.
"Significant strategic victory in Bradley Manning case,"
WikiLeaks said on its official Twitter feed. "Bradley Manning
now eligible for release in less than 9 years, 4.4 in one
calculation."
In a full statement issued later, WikiLeaks said that
Manning's trial and conviction had been "an
affront to basic concepts of Western justice".
"The only just outcome in Mr Manning's case is his
unconditional release, compensation for the unlawful treatment
he has undergone, and a serious commitment to investigating the
wrongdoing his alleged disclosures have brought to light,"
WikiLeaks said.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has previously praised
Manning as "the most important journalistic source that the
world has ever seen", but has neither confirmed nor denied
whether Manning supplied WikiLeaks with classified documents,
saying the group never revealed its sources.
"Mr Manning's treatment has been intended to send a signal
to people of conscience in the US government who might seek to
bring wrongdoing to light," WikiLeaks said in the same
statement, saying the strategy had backfired. "As a result,
there will be a thousand more Bradley Mannings."
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and William James; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)