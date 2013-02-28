FORT MEADE, Md., Feb 28 - A U.S. Army private accused of
slipping secrets to the WikiLeaks website testified in his own
defense at a military hearing on Thursday on the biggest leak of
government secrets in U.S. history.
Private First Class Bradley Manning testified before
military judge Colonel Denise Lind in a pre-trial hearing before
his court martial, set to begin June 3.
"I believe that if the general public ... had access to the
information... this could spark a domestic debate as to the role
of the military and foreign policy in general," Manning
testified.
