By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK Aug 22 Bradley Manning, the U.S.
soldier sentenced this week for leaking 700,000 classified
documents to WikiLeaks in the biggest breach of secret data in
the country's history, could soon be entangled in another legal
showdown.
Unlike the court-martial Manning faced for leaking the data,
the next challenge could play out in federal court over a far
different issue: sexual identity.
Manning's announcement on Thursday of wishing to live as a
woman named Chelsea raised unprecedented legal questions over
whether the Army will provide the female hormone therapy Manning
wants to undergo, not to mention questions over how life will
unfold as a transgender military inmate.
"The prime issue concerns the manner in which Chelsea
Manning will be treated in prison, and whether she will have the
same access that all prisoners have to treatments that are
prescribed to her," said Michael Silverman, executive director
of the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund in New York.
"Will the prison in which she is housed allow her doctors to
treat her the same way they allow them to treat other
prisoners?" he asked.
Manning, 25, was sentenced to 35 years at Fort Leavenworth,
Kansas, which houses military prisoners about 25 miles north of
Kansas City, Kansas.
At Fort Leavenworth, Manning will have access to mental
health professionals, including a psychiatrist, psychologist,
social workers and behavioral science specialists, according to
an Army spokeswoman.
But she said the Army did not provide hormone therapy, which
is what Manning would seek, or gender-reassignment surgery.
"I'm hoping that Fort Leavenworth will do the right thing
and provide that," Manning's attorney, David Coombs, said on the
"Today" show. "If Fort Leavenworth does not, then I'm going to
do everything in my power to make sure that they are forced to
do so."
Neal Minahan, a Boston lawyer who won a federal court
decision in 2011 for his client to receive hormone therapy in a
Massachusetts state prison, said federal judges have
consistently knocked down bans on such therapy.
"What is very clear is that prisons cannot do exactly what
Leavenworth is doing in saying that there is a blanket ban on
hormone therapy as a matter of policy," he said.
But while Manning's first step would be getting a doctor's
prescription for the treatment, the soldier will likely face
years getting legal approval in the courts, Minahan said.
Manning's lawyers argued during the sentencing phase of the
court-martial that the soldier suffered from gender identity
disorder. Coombs said on Thursday that Manning has had feelings
of being female since childhood.
The American Psychiatric Association in its newest
diagnostic manual replaced "gender identity disorder" with
"gender dysphoria" to remove the stigma associated with the
diagnosis and avoid what it said was the incorrect indication
that gender nonconformity was a mental disorder.
Prescribed treatments for gender dysphoria can range from
hormones, which typically affects breast development and other
secondary sex characteristics, to facial feminization and
genital surgery.
Challenging the Army's policy on hormone therapy could have
long-term broader benefits, said Jennifer Levi, director of the
Transgender Rights Project at Gay & Lesbian Advocates &
Defenders, or GLAD.
In the Massachusetts case, she said, the ruling not only
knocked down the policy but also helped launch training for
prison staff.
"It's that kind of training and education that I think
ultimately changes the ways people view the transgender
experience," Levi said. "As there's more understanding of the
medical condition, there's more humanity that is extended to
people who experience it."
Coombs said he was not worried about Manning's safety in a
military prison since inmates there were first-time offenders
who wanted to complete their sentences and get out.
Still, experts said transgender inmates tend to be
vulnerable or targeted, and steps taken to protect them can be
punitive, such as segregation or isolated cells. Fort
Leavenworth is an all-male prison. Female military prisoners are
housed at the Naval Consolidated Brig Miramar in California.
A spokeswoman for the United States Disciplinary Barracks at
Fort Leavenworth did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on the Manning case.
"The worst case scenario is that she's going to experience
harassment or abuse in prison as a result of being transgender,"
said Silverman, of the Transgender Legal Defense & Education
Fund. "That abuse might or could include the withholding of
medical treatment.
"It's hard for people who haven't been diagnosed with gender
dysphoria to understand quite how severe it can be to have
treatment withheld," he said. "It can have profoundly
debilitating effects on people."
(Additional reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington and Scott
Malone in Boston; Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Bernard
Orr and Xavier Briand)