LOS ANGELES, March 2 Fire officials on Saturday
said they had fully contained a wildfire that scorched the hills
east of Los Angeles as record-setting dry weather parched
Southern California.
The fire has burned about 310 acres (125 hectares) in
Riverside County, said Daniel Berlant, spokesman for the
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
It was fully contained by 6 p.m. local time, the Riverside
County Fire Department said on its website.
The blaze broke out on Thursday afternoon in Jurupa Valley
near the city of Riverside, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) east
of Los Angeles.
No injuries or deaths have been reported, state and local
fire officials said, and only one structure and an outbuilding
were damaged.
The Riverside County Fire Department website said 50
firefighters were handling the blaze on Saturday evening. The
cause is under investigation.
The fire was considered large for a blaze occurring in the
typically cooler winter months, Berlant said. Record-setting dry
weather conditions have resulted in several recent wildfires in
California.
"We are hoping for some rain, but we are definitely
preparing for what could be a busy fire season," Berlant said.
Voluntary evacuation orders were issued on Thursday but
lifted as of Friday, fire officials said.
