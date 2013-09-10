BRIEF-Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
* Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 A fast-moving Northern California wildfire has destroyed 80 structures and damaged 30 others, and residents have been told to evacuate ahead of the flames, fire officials said on Tuesday.
The so-called Clover Fire, which broke out on Monday afternoon, has charred some 7,400 acres (2,994 hectares) near the community of Happy Valley, some 200 miles north of San Francisco, according to a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection website. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
* Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
March 29 You probably already knew that hedge fund names are intended to impress, or even better to confuse just enough to make you stop asking questions, but most of all to inspire confidence.
WASHINGTON, March 29 Four Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have called for an investigation into whether the acting chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission exceeded his authority by taking steps to scale back or delay rules required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.