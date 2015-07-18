LOS ANGELES, July 17 A brush fire burning in the
Southern California foothills overran a packed freeway in a
mountain pass on Friday, torching several vehicles as drivers
abandoned their cars and scrambled to safety.
Television images showed fire-fighting aircraft dropping
water onto burning vehicles. At least three cars and two
tractor-trailer rigs, one carrying new vehicles, were in flames
on the Interstate 15 freeway that links Southern California and
Las Vegas.
Drivers could be seen standing on the side of the road in
the Cajon Pass, their vehicles left stranded in the gridlocked
traffic.
The wildfire, which broke out on Friday in the
drought-parched foothills of San Bernardino County, had charred
more than 500 acres (200 hectares) by late afternoon as crews
battled to get it under control.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)