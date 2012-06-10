By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, June 10
DENVER, June 10 A wind-driven wildfire burning
in a rugged Colorado canyon spread out of control, forcing
hundreds of people to evacuate and one person in the fire zone
was reported missing, officials said on Sunday.
In neighboring New Mexico, in an area that is home to the
real-life Smokey Bear, a lightning-sparked wildfire that
smoldered for nearly a week jumped its containment lines and had
scorched up to 10,000 acres (4,000 hectares) by Sunday morning,
fire mangers said.
Colorado's High Park Fire, burning about 15 miles (24 km)
northwest of Fort Collins, was estimated at 14,000 acres (5,700
hectares), the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.
"The stiff winds and dry conditions make this very, very
tough" to fight, Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper told a news
conference.
Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said there was a report
of one person missing in the fire zone but declined further
comment.
The fire has damaged or destroyed at least 18 homes and
outbuildings.
Shifting winds prompted the evacuation of the small town of
Bellvue and other neighborhoods that dot the narrow canyons,
authorities said.
The blaze was reported early on Saturday and quickly spread
as winds fanned the flames and temperatures rose above 90
Fahrenheit (32 Celsius).
Cooler temperatures forecast for Sunday might aid
firefighting efforts, but gusty winds and single-digit humidity
values will challenge crews, officials said.
About 250 firefighters were battling the blaze from the
ground, and air tankers were set to make fire retardant drops.
The blaze, believed to have started on private land, has
moved into the Roosevelt National Forest. The cause was under
investigation.
In New Mexico, the so-called Little Bear Fire burning in the
Lincoln National Forest has destroyed 20 structures and was
"active on all perimeters," according to the national fire
incident web site.
The fire has prompted evacuations of homes and campgrounds
in the area, and smoke from the fire was "impacting" the town of
Ruidoso, officials said.
The blaze was burning in the area where in 1944 firefighters
rescued a black bear cub orphaned by a wildfire. The cub was
nursed back to health and became "Smokey Bear," the symbol for a
U.S. Forest Service public education campaign with the slogan,
"Only you can prevent wildfires."
(Editing by Daniel Trotta)