(Updates extent of High Park Fire to 20,000 acres in second
paragraph)
By Keith Coffman and Dennis J. Carroll
June 10 Raging wildfires forced hundreds of
residents to flee homes in Colorado and New Mexico on Sunday as
high winds and high temperatures fanned the flames, authorities
said.
One of the fires was burning out of control in a part of New
Mexico where firefighters found an orphaned cub who became
"Smokey Bear," a symbol of the U.S. Forest Service, almost 70
years ago.
Colorado's High Park Fire, about 15 miles (24 km) northwest
of Fort Collins, was burning out of control and had scorched an
estimated 20,000 acres (8 ,100 hectares), La rimer County Sheriff
Justin Smith said. The fire continues to grow, he said.
Hundreds of residents were under mandatory evacuation
orders, and authorities closed several camping areas in the
Roosevelt National Forest.
Fueling the fire in Colorado were temperatures rising above
90 Fahrenheit( 32 Celsius).
"The stiff winds and dry conditions make this very, very
tough" to fight, Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper told a news
conference.
Smith said the blaze had destroyed about 18 buildings, and
one person was missing within the fire zone.
An 80-mile-long (130 km) plume of smoke was visible across
northeastern Colorado and in Wyoming. The sheriff said
firefighters believed the blaze was started Friday night by
lightning.
In central New Mexico, about 1,500 people fled the "Little
Bear" fire near the resort community of Ruidoso to shelters set
up by churches and the Red Cross.
The fire, ignited by lightning last Monday, had grown to
28,000 acres ( 11,330 hectares) a s of Sunday and had burned 36
structures, Kerry Gladden, a spokeswoman for the village of
Ruidoso, said.
Firefighters had not managed to contain any portion of the
blaze, which was burning in an area where in 1944 firefighters
rescued a black bear cub orphaned by a wildfire. The cub was
nursed to health and became "Smokey Bear," the symbol for the
well-known U.S. Forest Service public education campaign with
the slogan, "Only you can prevent wildfires."
About 100 National Guard troops joined 300 firefighters to
fight the fire in the steep, rocky and often inaccessible White
Mountain Wilderness of the Lincoln National Forest, officials
said. Much of the firefighting was done from the air with five
air tankers and at least eight helicopters.
Conditions remained severe, "with high temperatures, high
winds and low humidity," said Tom Schafer, a spokesman for the
Forest Service.
In southwest New Mexico, meanwhile, containment lines were
holding around the state's largest wildfire ever, the
278,039-acre White Water Baldy blaze, which was not threatening
any populated areas, said Forest Service spokesman Gerry Perry.
Perry said the blaze was about one-third contained.
"We're in pretty good shape now," he said.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Bill Trott)