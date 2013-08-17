(Updates evacuation numbers)
By Laura Zuckerman
SALMON, Idaho Aug 16 Firefighters battled on
Friday to check a fast-moving wildfire raging near the Sun
Valley ski resort in Idaho, where more than 1,000 people were
evacuated as flames menaced multimillion-dollar homes in the
area, authorities said.
The so-called Beaver Creek Fire, the nation's top
firefighting priority, has raced across 64,000 acres (25,900
hectares) of mountains and canyons intersected by luxury housing
developments since it was sparked by lightning in the Sawtooth
National Forest on Aug. 7.
Occupants of more than 1,300 dwellings have been ordered to
evacuate and the tourist towns of Ketchum and Sun Valley have
been told to be ready to leave at a moment's notice, said Blaine
County spokeswoman Bronwyn Nickel.
It was unclear how many people were affected by the
mandatory evacuations, which were tied to outlying residential
developments mostly south of Ketchum and Sun Valley and not in
city limits.
"Conditions are changing rapidly, the fire is fast and
furious," Nickel said on Friday night.
The fire is one of dozens of destructive blazes in Western
states, many of them fed by drought conditions, unusually high
temperatures and fierce winds.
On Friday near the Idaho ski resort, in the state's Wood
River Valley, plumes of smoke towered over the area, at the
height of a summer recreation season that drives the local
economy.
U.S. Forest Service and other fire crews had lost ground
against the blaze by Friday morning, with a containment estimate
of 11 percent on Wednesday dropping to 9 percent.
One flank of a blaze edged closer on Friday to Ketchum, just
minutes from the community of Sun Valley and its namesake ski
resort, which fire officials said faced no immediate threat.
In the towns of Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley, foot traffic
was light as thick smoke reduced visibility and hampered driving
on the only highway that connects the three communities.
ROADWAY UNDER THREAT
Cars and trucks streamed down the roadway, which the local
sheriff warned may close with the fire's approach, as residents
of Ketchum and Sun Valley sought refuge elsewhere.
Dale Byington, general manager of the Sawtooth Club, an
award-winning restaurant in Ketchum, estimated that 70 percent
of the city's roughly 2,700 residents have fled. He described
the largely deserted downtown as "surreal."
Byington said he had packed belongings into his vehicle and
was ready to leave if flames continue to advance.
"It's not good," he said.
Air tankers were assigned to drop fire retardant near
clusters of upscale homes nestled in subdivisions between Hailey
and Ketchum, and fire engines were deployed to guard luxury
residential developments where homes can be worth tens of
millions of dollars.
The fire on Thursday night destroyed one house in an
outlying neighborhood, Nickel said. She added that insurance
companies have dispatched teams of contractors to protect
high-end homes.
Elsewhere in Idaho, fire crews were gaining ground on a
blaze menacing two mountain resort towns in the Boise National
Forest about 70 miles (113 km) east of the state capital. The
so-called Elk Complex fire near Pine and Featherville has
consumed 38 houses and 43 other buildings outside city limits.
The 117,000-acre (47,350-ha) blaze has killed dozens of
animals - including elk, deer and a black bear - since it was
ignited by lightning on Aug. 8. Featherville and Pine, where
Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter has a getaway cabin, have been
mostly emptied of hundreds of summertime residents.
Otter and U.S. Forest Service chief Tom Tidwell toured the
two wildfires by air on Friday.
(Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Eric Walsh)