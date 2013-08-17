By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho
SALMON, Idaho Aug 17 A wildfire raging across
the central mountains of Idaho forced the evacuation of 200
homes in the tourist town of Hailey on Saturday as firefighters
lost ground against a blaze threatening the nearby international
ski destination of Sun Valley.
Blaine County Sheriff Gene Ramsey and his deputies went door
to door at 3 a.m. local time urging people to leave their homes
on the west side of Hailey.
Authorities lifted the evacuation order for Hailey
neighborhoods before midday on Saturday but warned it could be
imposed again.
More than 1,300 houses in outlying developments mostly north
of Hailey remained under a mandatory evacuation, in the path of
a wildfire that has burned over 92,000 acres (37,230 hectares)
of sagebrush flats, pine forests and granite canyons in the
Sawtooth Range, mountains west of a highway that connects Hailey
to the communities of Ketchum and Sun Valley to the north.
More than 1,000 people have fled upscale subdivisions on the
southern outskirts of Ketchum, where some homes are worth tens
of millions of dollars. The blaze has sent towering columns of
smoke over the tourist towns nestled in a narrow mountain valley
known for premier hiking, biking, fishing and skiing.
More than 1,600 firefighters were expected to be on hand on
Saturday to guard homes, cut fire breaks and extinguish hot
spots to keep flames from crossing to the east side of the
highway that links the three towns and is the only developed
road out of the valley.
The so-called Beaver Creek fire has claimed one primary
residence, one bunkhouse and six other buildings since being
sparked by lightning on August 7, federal fire information
officer Sandy Miller said.
Roughly 30 people stayed overnight at an American Red Cross
shelter in Hailey, where gawking crowds gathered on Saturday as
air tankers equipped with fire retardant and helicopters with
water buckets flew overhead.
"A lot of people are just watching the fire and our
customers are talking about nothing else," said Alexis Sualez,
barista at Zaney's River Street Coffee House in Hailey. "People
are pretty worried."
The region known as the Wood River Valley once depended on
mining, but now tourism fuels the economy that was jump-started
in 1936 with the construction of the ski resort in Sun Valley.
The valley is crisscrossed by all-season recreation trails and
gated subdivisions of log mansions and luxury homes that border
the Sawtooth National Forest.
It is one of several high-end enclaves in Western states
that have been menaced in recent days by wildfires intensified
by record heat, drought and fierce winds. Fire managers have
said that mix has complicated their efforts to fight blazes this
season in parched states like Idaho.
Crews grappling on Saturday with the Beaver Creek fire were
warned that conditions could rapidly deteriorate amid rising
temperatures and gusting winds.
"There is definitely a sense of anxiety," said Blaine County
spokeswoman Bronwyn Nickel as residents and vacationers fled the
area.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Vicki Allen)