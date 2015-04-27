LOS ANGELES, April 27 A wildfire erupted on
Monday near an upscale neighborhood of Los Angeles as some 200
firefighters, backed by water-dropping helicopters, fought the
flames.
The blaze erupted shortly before 11 a.m. in the Los Angeles
foothill community of Granada Hills, fire officials said,
quickly charring some 15 acres (6 hectares) of brush left
parched by California's multi-year drought.
There were no immediate reports of injury or damage to
nearby luxury homes as firefighters battled the wind-driven
flames as they burned in a nearby canyon, throwing smoke over
Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said that 10 homes were
considered threatened and that those residents had been safely
evacuated.
California is entering its fourth year of a devastating
drought that has left brush and wilderness areas bone-dry and
prone to wildfires.
