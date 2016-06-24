LOS ANGELES A fast-growing wildfire destroyed 50 to 60 structures near the mountain town of Lake Isabella in central California on Thursday, Kern County and federal fire officials said.

The so-called Erskine Fire erupted at about 4 p.m. local time some 42 miles northeast of Bakersfield, and within four hours had devoured about 2,500 acres, fire officials said.

Fire officials said power was knocked out as darkness fell and evacuation orders were in effect in the area.

Local media reported that more than a thousand structures were threatened and that a hospital in the vicinity was evacuated, with patients transferred to a nearby school.

Footage of the blaze broadcast on the Kern County Fire Department's Facebook page showed flames consuming several homes and roaring through nearby foothills, as firefighting helicopters maneuvered around billowing black and white smoke.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Kern County said about 275 personnel were assigned to the blaze.

The fire in central California came as nearly 5,000 firefighters elsewhere around the state worked to gain control over five other major wildfires raging from the Klamath National Forest near Oregon to desert brush near the Mexico border.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman, additional reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Himani Sarkar)