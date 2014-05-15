By Marty Graham
| SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO May 15 Wildfires were raging in
southern California on Thursday, keeping thousands of residents
and students away from their homes after San Diego county
officials maintained evacuation advisories.
Whipped by the wind, flames swept over the parched land
close to homes and roads in nine fires across the county, with
black smoke filling the sky as California entered the height of
wildfire season in the midst of one of the state's worst
droughts. No major injuries were reported.
California Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of
emergency to free up resources.
A blaze in San Marcos that erupted on Wednesday prompted
officials to issue evacuation notices for thousands of residents
and students at a California State University campus.
The university, which has more than 9,000 students, said on
Thursday its evacuation orders would remain through Friday and
it had canceled commencement ceremonies.
"The fire was right above campus. I could see it reaching
over part of the hill, this really dark smoke. It was almost
like an explosion," Grant Rapoza, 19, told Reuters.
The San Marcos fire has burned 700 acres, destroying at
least three buildings, the San Diego County emergency website
said on Thursday. "(The) fire is still very active and continues
to move to the south," it said.
Another fire that broke out on the Camp Pendleton Marine
Base north of San Diego had charred some 6,000 acres (2,430
hectares) by Wednesday evening, prompting the evacuation of
military housing and a naval weapons station.
The San Diego Unified School district and other districts
canceled Thursday classes, it said. An amusement park, a power
generating station, and schools were evacuated on Wednesday.
Officials in the coastal city of Carlsbad said early on
Thursday the fire there was about 50 percent contained and
lifted some evacuation orders. Emergency shelters had been set
up at schools and community centers.
At least eight residences, one apartment building, and two
businesses burned to the ground in Carlsbad. Officials estimated
the fire caused $18.5 million in damage.
The nine wildfires have so far scorched more than 9,000
acres in total, though firefighters were aided by quieter winds
and lower temperatures overnight. Harsher conditions bringing
the possibility of new blazes were seen for Thursday.
San Diego Gas and Electric said that power outages hitting
more than 2,300 customers could remain through Thursday evening.
(Reporting by Marty Graham in San Diego; Writing by Eric M.
Johnson; Editing by Alison Williams)