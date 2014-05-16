By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO May 15 California firefighters
battled a series of wildfires on Thursday that have forced
125,000 people to flee their homes in the San Diego area and may
have killed at least one person.
Of nine major fires across Southern California, the one
called the Cocos Fire posed the most immediate threat. It was
advancing toward the communities of San Marcos and Escondido in
northern San Diego County.
At least one large home was burned to the ground in suburban
San Marcos by that fire. Television images showed towering
flames closing in on other homes as residents scrambled to
collect belongings and evacuate.
Bright orange flames twisted in the wind, filling the sky
with thick columns of black smoke. Fire engines with lights
flashing moved along winding streets in neighborhoods of large
Spanish-style homes.
Authorities said they would investigate how so many fires
started about the same time and whether any were intentionally
set.
"We all have suspicions, like the public does, when you have
nine fires that started all over the county," San Diego County
Sheriff Bill Gore said.
The cluster of fires comes as California enters its peak
fire season amid its worst drought in decades. Officials worry
it could be a particularly dangerous year.
Authorities said the fires had destroyed seven homes and an
18-unit apartment building across San Diego county. Seven other
homes and two businesses were damaged.
"Even as we speak, there continue to be extraordinary acts
of bravery and heroism out there on the front lines," San Diego
Mayor Kevin Faulconer told a news conference.
While firefighters were still trying to keep flames at bay
in San Marcos, their attention was turning to protecting much
larger Escondido. Winds were pushing the flames southeast,
forcing residents to flee and leaving the community's downtown
eerily quiet.
"You have to leave behind everything you've built over a
lifetime. We took what matters, the photos and our dog,"
Escondido resident Curt Trujillo said as he prepared to head out
with his wife. "This is very concerning and scary."
The roughly 1,200-acre blaze was at least 5 percent
contained by late Thursday evening, Cal Fire said. Fire
officials said they hoped diminished winds and cooler
temperatures would help them gain the upper hand overnight.
Thousands of homes and California State University's San
Marcos campus, which has some 9,000 students, had been
evacuated, fire and school officials said.
Elsewhere, a blaze that broke out on the Camp Pendleton
Marine Base north of San Diego had charred some 6,000 acres.
A 400-acre fire in the coastal city of Carlsbad destroyed 18
apartment units, four houses and two commercial buildings and
forced the evacuation of residents, along with the Legoland
amusement park and 13 employees at the largely decommissioned
San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.
That blaze was about 85 percent contained on Thursday
evening and officials lifted evacuation orders for the city of
Carlsbad. Crews checking hot spots found a badly burned body in
a transient encampment. They could not immediately confirm the
person was killed by the fire.
