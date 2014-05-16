By Marty Graham
| SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO May 16 California firefighters were
battling wind-whipped wildfires on Friday, as some 125,000
people fled their homes in the San Diego area and police
arrested at least two people on arson-related charges.
The cluster of fires comes as California enters its peak
fire season amid its worst drought in decades. Officials worry
it could be a particularly dangerous year.
Crews made some progress against the fires, which have
scorched thousands of acres this week across Southern
California. But they had only a tenuous grip on the so-called
Cocos Fire, which was threatening the northern San Diego county
communities of San Marcos and Escondido.
Late on Thursday, Escondido Police said they had arrested
two teens, ages 17 and a 19-year-old, identified as Isaiah
Silva, on arson-related charges after locating the pair near a
mall. They matched descriptions by witnesses of two people
trying to set fires in the South Escondido area.
Authorities elsewhere were also investigating how so many
fires started about the same time and whether any were
intentionally set.
"We all have suspicions, like the public does, when you have
nine fires that started all over the county," San Diego County
Sheriff Bill Gore said.
At least one large home was burned to the ground in suburban
San Marcos by the Cocos Fire. Television images showed towering
flames closing in on other homes as residents scrambled to
collect belongings and evacuate.
Twists of flames roared in the wind and across hillsides,
filling the sky with plumes of black smoke. Fire engines with
lights flashing moved along winding streets in neighborhoods of
large Spanish-style homes.
The fires had destroyed seven homes and an 18-unit apartment
building across San Diego county, authorities said. Seven other
homes and two businesses were damaged.
The roughly 1,200-acre Cocos Fire was at least 5 percent
contained by late Thursday evening, Cal Fire said, and fire
officials were aided by weakened winds and cooler temperatures
overnight. About 1,600 San Marcos residents were allowed to
return home to specific areas, the sheriff's department said
early on Friday.
However, California State University's San Marcos campus,
which has some 9,000 students, and other areas remained under
evacuation orders.
Elsewhere, a blaze that broke out on the Camp Pendleton
Marine Base north of San Diego had charred some 6,000 acres.
A 400-acre fire in the coastal city of Carlsbad destroyed 18
apartment units, four houses and two commercial buildings and
forced the evacuation of residents, along with the Legoland
amusement park and 13 employees at the largely decommissioned
San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.
That blaze was about 85 percent contained on Thursday
evening and officials lifted evacuation orders for the city of
Carlsbad. Crews checking hot spots found a badly burned body in
a transient encampment. They could not immediately confirm the
person was killed by the fire.
(Writing by Eric M. Johnson)