Oct 7 A massive California wildfire that left
four people dead and four firefighters injured was fully
contained late on Wednesday, officials said, nearly a month
after the destructive blaze broke out north of San Francisco.
The so-called Valley Fire destroyed nearly 2,000 homes and
buildings as it ripped through drought-parched timber across
Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties, some of California's famed
wine-making regions, about 70 miles (110 km) north of San
Francisco, the California Department of Forestry and Fire
Protection (Cal Fire) said.
The Valley Fire broke out Sept. 12 and intensified, becoming
one of the two most destructive blazes in the state this year
and among the most calamitous in California history.
The current fire season has been especially intense, as
California struggles through its fourth year of a crippling
drought that has left forestland exceedingly dry and easy
kindling for a blaze.
Four people were killed in the Valley Fire, including an
elderly disabled woman who was trapped in her home, Cal Fire
said. Four firefighters were injured in the early days of the
blaze.
The fire, along with another conflagration nearby, the Butte
Fire, together blackened more than 145,000 acres (58,000
hectares) while laying waste to thousands of homes and
outbuildings and forcing the evacuation of some 20,000 people.
Two people were killed in the Butte blaze, which was fully
contained earlier this week.
By late Wednesday, containment of the Valley Fire, a measure
of how much of its perimeter has been enclosed within buffer
lines carved through vegetation by ground crews, was at 100
percent and Cal Fire had issued its "final" update on the blaze,
the agency's website said.
"Helicopters may be operating over the fire area as part of
the mop-up operation. Firefighters continue to improve existing
lines and mopping up hot spots across the fire area," it said
The Butte Fire was fully contained earlier this month.
U.S. President Barack Obama signed a disaster declaration in
September to make federal aid available to residents impacted by
the blazes.
