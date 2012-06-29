(Fixes typographical error in final paragraph, Climate
By Deborah Zabarenko and Laura Zuckerman
June 28 Scorching heat, high winds and bone-dry
conditions are fueling catastrophic wildfires in the U.S. West
that offer a preview of the kind of disasters that human-caused
climate change could bring, a trio of scientists said on
Thursday.
"What we're seeing is a window into what global warming
really looks like," Princeton University's Michael Oppenheimer
said during a telephone press briefing. "It looks like heat, it
looks like fires, it looks like this kind of environmental
disaster ... This provides vivid images of what we can expect to
see more of in the future."
In Colorado, wildfires that have raged for weeks have killed
four people, displaced thousands and destroyed hundreds of
homes. Because winter snowpack was lighter than usual and melted
sooner, fire season started earlier in the U.S. West, with
wildfires out of control in Colorado, Montana and Utah.
The high temperatures that are helping drive these fires are
consistent with projections by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel
on Climate Change, which said this kind of extreme heat, with
little cooling overnight, is one kind of damaging impact of
global warming.
Others include more severe storms, floods and droughts,
Oppenheimer said.
The stage was set for these fires when winter snowpack was
lighter than usual, said Steven Running, a forest ecologist at
the University of Montana.
Mountain snows melted an average of two weeks earlier than
normal this year, Running said. "That just sets us up for a
longer, dryer summer. Then all you need is an ignition source
and wind."
Warmer-than-usual winters also allow tree-killing mountain
pine beetles to survive the winter and attack Western forests,
leaving behind dry wood to fuel wildfires earlier in the season,
Running said.
"Now we have a lot of dead trees to burn ... it's not even
July yet," he said. Trying to stop such blazes driven by high
winds is a bit like to trying to stop a hurricane, Running said:
"There is nothing to stop that kind of holocaust."
Fires cost about $1 billion or more a year, and exact a toll
on human health, ranging from increased risk of heart, lung and
kidney ailments to post-traumatic stress disorder, said Howard
Frumkin, a public health expert at the University of Washington.
"Wildfire smoke is like intense air pollution," Frumkin
said. "Pollution levels can reach many times higher than a bad
day in Mexico City or Beijing."
The elderly, the very young and the ill are most vulnerable
to the heat that adds to wildfire risk, he said. The strain of
fleeing homes and living in communities in the path of a
wildfire can trigger ailments like post-traumatic stress
disorder, depression and anxiety.
The briefing was convened by the science organization
Climate Communication, with logistical support by Climate Nexus,
an advocacy and communications group. An accompanying report on
heat waves and climate change was released simultaneously here.
(Reporting by Deborah Zabarenko; Editing by Stacey Joyce)