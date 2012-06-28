* Colorado Waldo Canyon fire just 5 percent contained
By Keith Coffman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 28 Cooler
temperatures and lighter winds helped firefighters on Thursday
in the battle against Colorado's Waldo Canyon fire, which has
destroyed hundreds of homes and forced more than 35,000 people
to flee.
Thursday marked the first day in five days when a so-called
red flag warning - indicating conditions that could increase
wildfire activity - was not being posted in the Colorado Springs
area, authorities said.
Despite the weather relief, the Waldo Canyon blaze remained
devastating and only 5 percent contained, officials said.
Exceptional high temperatures and strong winds have fueled the
blaze, which started on Saturday.
It has burned 18,500 acres (7,487 hectares) near Colorado
Springs, the state's second-largest city, and the U.S. Air Force
Academy.
"There was nothing left in some areas, burned out
foundations that were smoldering. It looked like a nuclear
weapon had been dropped. It's as close to hell as I could
imagine," said Colorado Springs Mayor Steve Bach, who toured the
heavily damaged Mountain Shadows subdivision.
Authorities have not released an official count of the
number of homes destroyed in the Waldo Canyon fire but said the
figure was in the "hundreds."
Colorado wildfires have killed four people this year in
what the governor called "the worst fire season" in state
history. No injuries from the Waldo Canyon Fire have been
reported.
"Yesterday was a good day, and firefighters have made
progress," incident commander Rich Harvey said at a news
briefing on Thursday. "Now we're going to go after it
aggressively."
More than 1,200 firefighters, supported by heavy air tankers
and helicopters, are assigned to the blaze, Harvey said.
Temperatures were predicted to be five to seven degrees
cooler than the average over the past week, and winds were
expected to be only about 11 miles an hour (18 kph), authorities
said.
President Barack Obama planned to visit the city on Friday
to meet with firefighters and tour the ravaged areas. More than
35,000 people have been ordered to evacuate.
The Waldo Fire was one of about a dozen blazing across
Colorado on Thursday. The High Park fire, which burned 257 homes
west of Fort Collins and north of Denver making it the state's
most destructive fire in terms of property lost, was reported 75
percent contained on Thursday.
For the first time in five days, no red-flag warning was
issued around the area of the 87,284-acre (35,322-hectare) High
Park fire as well. Some evacuation orders were lifted, and some
residents were allowed to return to their homes.
Near Boulder, the Flagstaff fire burned within 1.5 miles
(2.4 km) of the university city's southern edge.
The 230-acre (93-hectare) fire was 30 percent contained and
"remains a threat to Boulder," said incident commander Rocky
Opliger.
North of Grand Junction, near the Utah border about 240
miles (386 miles) west of Denver, a lightning strike sparked a
blaze that grew to an estimated 700 acres (283 hectares).
Authorities said it was burning in sagebrush and pinyon juniper
in an area populated largely by wild horses.
Near Durango, in southwestern Colorado, firefighters were
fighting a blaze 3.5 miles (5.6 km) west of town.
Colorado accounts for eight of 35 large, active wildfires
being fought across the country. Most were in the western states
of Colorado, Montana, Utah, Wyoming, South Dakota, New Mexico,
Nevada, Arizona and California, according to the National
Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.
