By David Bailey
July 2 An Air Force C-130 tanker has crashed
while battling a South Dakota wildfire, killing and injuring
crew members and forcing the grounding of a fleet of eight such
firefighting planes, the U.S. military said on Monday.
The cause of the Sunday evening crash of the tanker from the
North Carolina Air National Guard's 145th Airlift Wing has not
been determined, and the U.S. Northern Command released few
details about the crash.
"There were casualties, and our thoughts and prayers go out
to those who were injured and those who lost their lives," the
Northern Command said in a statement, without saying how many
crew members were killed or injured.
The airplanes typically carry a crew of six when they are
equipped to fight fires, and can drop 3,000 gallons (11,000
liters) of water or fire retardant in less than five seconds,
enough to cover an area one-quarter mile long (0.4 km) and 100
yards (91 meters) wide. They can be refilled in 12 minutes.
President Barack Obama said that the crew, the families and
their loved ones were "in our thoughts and prayers."
"The airmen who attack these fires from above repeatedly
confront dangerous conditions in an effort to give firefighters
on the ground a chance to contain these wildfires - to save
homes, businesses, schools, and entire communities," the
president said in a statement. "They are heroes who deserve the
appreciation of a grateful nation."
The C-130 that crashed was one of eight the U.S. Air Force
has that can be quickly converted into firefighting tankers
under a Defense Department-U.S. Forest Service program when
private and commercial fleets cannot meet the need.
The crash was at least the second of a tanker plane fighting
U.S. wildfires this year after a privately owned Lockheed Martin
P2V crashed while dropping flame retardant on a Utah blaze last
month, killing both crew members on board.
But Sunday's crash was the first in the 40-year history of
the joint Defense Department-Forest Service program, and the
Northern Command said the remaining C-130s were on an
operational hold on Monday.
"We all need to make sure our crews and planes will be ready
to re-engage in the mission safely," Colonel Jerry Champlin,
commander of the 153rd Air Expeditionary Group commander, said
in a statement.
All eight of the tankers had been activated at the same time
for the first time since 2008 to help fight numerous wildfires
in Colorado and three other western states.
They were all based temporarily at Peterson Air Force Base
in Colorado Springs, and the C-130 that crashed had been sent to
support efforts to contain the White Draw Fire in South Dakota.
The most destructive wildfire in Colorado history burned 346
homes and forced 32,000 people from their homes in and around
Colorado Springs last week.
South Dakota's White Draw Fire started on Friday afternoon
and had consumed about 4,200 acres (1,700 hectares) as of
Sunday, said Brian Scott, lead information officer for the
incident team.
The fire is about five miles (eight km) north of Edgemont,
South Dakota, which is not threatened, and was about 30 percent
contained on Sunday, Scott said.
