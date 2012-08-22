* Conditions were said to be "extremely unsafe"
* About a dozen fires burning across Idaho
By Laura Zuckerman
SALMON, Idaho, Aug 21 A young U.S. Forest
Service firefighter killed this month in Idaho lost her life
battling a blaze that an elite "Hotshots" squad had retreated
from the day before, warning that conditions were too dangerous,
a report from the crew revealed.
A falling tree in the so-called Steep Corner Fire of
north-central Idaho killed 20-year-old Anne Veseth on Aug. 12 in
her second season as a government firefighter.
A day earlier, the Montana-based Flathead Hotshots, a team
of highly trained Forest Service firefighters, had walked off
the blaze amid conditions they described as "extremely unsafe"
in a report posted on SAFENET, a Forest Service website that
allows fire crews to report safety concerns anonymously.
The report cited widespread hazards such as the toppling of
dead or dying trees, or snags, as well as helicopters dumping
water on personnel manning the fire line and crews stationed
below a fire that was burning downhill on a steep mountainside.
The team said it had "huge concerns about the number of
snags burning, the size of them and the amount that had already
come down" in a blaze battled in part by makeshift crews,
including Idaho prison inmates, under the direction of the
Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association.
The private non-profit organization is chartered by the
Idaho Department of Lands to fight fires on private lands, often
controlled by logging companies, interspersed with state parcels
in northern Idaho.
The Hotshots, who generally work in teams of 20, also
complained of poor management of a fire that had burned about 40
acres (17 hectares) at that point, and they reported the only
objective appeared to be to dig a fire line by hand.
"No one had an eye on the big picture or seemed to be in
control or in charge," they said in the report.
They told a separate U.S. Forest Service crew that "what is
going on here is extremely unsafe" before informing the
association's incident commander that certain standards and
protocols needed to be followed.
"He said he would just have to send us home then. We said
that was fine," according to the report.
Before walking off the fire, the Hotshots read a list of
safety concerns and methods for mitigating them to the incident
commander. It was not clear if the timber association
implemented any of the recommendations in the report, which the
Forest Service confirmed was compiled by the Flathead Hotshots.
A probe into Veseth's death is under way by the Forest
Service, which declined to comment on the matter. Cameron Eck,
fire and program manager for the timber association, also
declined to comment, but said firefighter safety was a priority.
The Steep Corner fire, which as of Tuesday had burned about
350 acres (140 hectares), ranks as one of the smaller of about a
dozen blazing across Idaho this week, some consuming tens of
thousands of acres and threatening thousands of homes.
Veseth's death brought to 12 the number of wild-land
firefighters killed this year in the United States, according to
the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
