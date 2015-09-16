A firefighter is seen through destroyed cars as he searches for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Volunteer Sandra Recinos (C) sorts shoes and other donated items at an evacuation center for residents affected by the Valley Fire, at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga, California September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Volunteer veterinarians Patricia Andrade (R) and John Madigan (L) inspect kittens at a property evacuated and partially burnt by the Valley Fire in Hidden Valley Lake, California September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Robert Hooper attempts to repair a gate on his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middletown, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

LAKEPORT, Calif. Crews battling wildfires in northern California appeared to have turned a corner on Wednesday against the state's two most destructive blazes, which have laid waste to more than 800 homes and forced the evacuation of some 20,000 people.

The fires have collectively scorched more than 140,000 acres in mountain areas to the east and west of Sacramento, the state capital, a region left tinder dry by four years of punishing drought and weeks of extreme summer heat.

The intense wildfire season in California is already shaping up as one of the fiercest on record. With much of September and October - historically the worst two months of the year - still ahead, the White House said on Wednesday that President Barack Obama would consult with Governor Jerry Brown about the possibility of providing the state with additional support.

The more ferocious of the two latest blazes, the so-called Valley Fire, erupted on Saturday and raced through several communities north of Napa County's wine-producing region, destroying 585 homes and hundreds of other structures.

Thousands of residents were forced to flee, many at a moment's notice as neighbourhoods went up in flames. An elderly woman was later discovered to have perished in her home and four firefighters were hospitalized with burns suffered in the early hours of the blaze.

Lake County Sheriff's spokesman Steve Brooks said four people have been reported missing in the fire, and authorities have not ruled out the possibility that additional victims would be found as damage assessment teams comb through the wreckage.

But a cooling trend, higher moisture levels and diminished winds have helped firefighters gain ground against the blaze in recent days, according to officials from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

HELP FROM MOTHER NATURE

Sporadic drizzle fell Wednesday morning over the county seat of Lakeport, site of the fire command post.

Containment of the fire - a measure of how much of its perimeter has been enclosed within buffer lines carved through vegetation by ground crews - had grown to 30 percent by Tuesday night, triple the previous day's figure, Cal Fire said.

"We've been on the offensive for the last few days now, but we're going to take advantage of what Mother Nature has given us and work harder to get more containment line in," Cal Fire spokesman Rich Cordova said.

Authorities on Wednesday lifted evacuation orders for a cluster of communities on the outskirts of the fire zone.

But conditions in fire-ravaged areas remained unsafe, with downed power lines and other hazards, and authorities said it would be days more before residents whose homes remained intact would be permitted to reoccupy their houses.

More than 13,000 residents were displaced at the height of the fire threat.

Meanwhile, a week-old blaze dubbed the Butte Fire, which has gutted 233 homes and 175 outbuildings about 100 miles away in the western Sierras, was listed as 40 percent contained. Some of the estimated 10,000 evacuees from that fire were beginning to return home as well.

The Valley Fire has caused the greatest property loss from a single wildfire among the scores of conflagrations that have raged across the drought-stricken U.S. West so far this year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho. The Butte fire ranks as the second most destructive in California this season.

With well over 650,000 acres blackened by more than 7,000 wildfires across California already this year, 2015 could surpass 2008 for the most blazes and most landscape burned in a single year, Cal Fire spokesman Daniel Berlant said.

He said the Valley and Butte fires already rank among the top 20 most destructive wildfires in state history. They still pale in comparison to some of the very worst, such as a 1991 firestorm in Oakland that levelled 3,200 buildings or a 2003 blaze in San Diego that destroyed 2,800 structures.

(Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman from Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Andrew Hay and Tom Brown)