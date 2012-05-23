LAS VEGAS May 22 A fast-moving wildfire burned
down seven homes in Nevada on Tuesday as winds fanned the
flames, and firefighters battling a series of dangerous blazes
in the U.S. Southwest in dry weather and strong winds made slow
progress.
Blazes in rugged, mountainous areas of Arizona, New Mexico
and Colorado have already forced the evacuation of several small
towns and torched more than 70 square miles (112 square km) of
forest, brush and grass over the past 10 days.
The Arizona blazes were the first major wildfires in the
Grand Canyon state this year after a record 2011 fire season in
which nearly 2,000 blazes consumed over 1,500 square miles,
according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
In northern Nevada near the California border, firefighters
said seven homes were charred and another 100 homes were
threatened from a new blaze that blackened 3,500 acres (1,416
hectares) of brush and forest in Douglas County. No relief was
in sight until Friday when rain and cooler temperatures are
forecast.
More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze with bulldozers
on the ground and helicopters from the air. Pictures in local
media showed orange flames eating away at houses in the Topaz
Ranch Estates community as smoke billowed in the background.
Even as fire crews struggled to contain the Nevada fire,
more than 1,100 firefighters made slow progress against the most
dangerous of the blazes burning in the U.S. Southwest, the
so-called Gladiator Fire in Arizona.
That fire, which has charred about 23 square miles of
ponderosa pine and brush some 40 miles north of Phoenix, was 19
percent contained on Tuesday, up from 15 percent a day earlier.
"Stronger winds and very low humidity, along with high
temperature and extremely dry fuels made firefighters' work more
difficult today," a fire incident statement said.
Authorities added that the fire had torched two more
structures, bringing the total to six.
The blaze, which has cast a pall of grayish smoke over the
northeast Phoenix valley over the past week, has forced the
evacuation of about 350 residents of the old mining town of
Crown King and three other tiny communities nearby.
Crews battling the largest of the four Arizona fires, the
25-square-mile Sunflower Fire, had succeeded in reinforcing
control lines on Monday, although authorities cautioned that
dead trees burning sporadically in the remote, rugged Tonto
National Forest could lead to smoke in nearby communities.
Arizona's smaller Bull Flat and Elwood fires were mostly
contained.
In New Mexico, authorities said the summer community of
Willow Creek was being evacuated as a precaution because of a
fire sparked by lightning burning in steep, rugged terrain of
the Gila Wilderness area, where two separate fires have burned
around 11 square miles.
In Colorado, crews had the 12-square mile Hewlett Fire
burning in the Roosevelt National Forest almost completely
contained, fire officials said.
